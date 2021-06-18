Johnson places in shot put at Minnesota state meet

Breckenridge Field athlete Gavin Johnson placed seventh in the shot put and 13th in the discs Friday, June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michaels, Minnesota.
Johnson first competed in the shot put and threw 49-0.75. He then followed up with the discus throw with an even 137 to wrap up the state meet. Johnson was the first athlete to compete in both events from Breckenridge in the state tournament in almost 40 years.
Results from the 4x200 relay will soon follow. Grace Conzemius, Riley Finkral, Taylor Bommersbach and Parker Yaggie will be participating in this event.
