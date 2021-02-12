Johnson, Twidwell sign with MSU Moorhead

Breckenridge football had 15 seniors graduate this past season. Lineman Gavin Johnson and Tight End/Linebacker Connor Twidwell were two of those players and both have signed with Minnesota State University Moorhead to play for the upcoming 2021 football season.
“I’m really really proud of them,” Breckenridge football Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Obviously we’re going to miss them a lot. You don’t replace kids like that, but we’re so proud of them and what they were able to accomplish.”
Both Johnson and Twidwell were named as All-Midwest District players and made the Minnesota All-Section 6A team during their senior year.
“They’re getting two great kids and I wish them the best of luck, and I can’t wait to go up and watch,” Fredericksen said. “I hope it inspires the kids we currently have in our program and coming up in our program.”
Johnson and Twidwell are both excited for the next chapters of their football careers, especially with each other.
“It’s pretty cool that we are going to the same school. We obviously grew up together and we played football together and getting to go up to the same college and play together is going to be really sweet,” Johnson said. “Being a player at Breckenridge has meant the world to me. All of my friends and all of my teammates, it’s just fun to get to know those guys here.”
Both Johnson and Twidwell said they couldn’t appreciate more what the coaching staff has done to sacrifice their time to help them get to the next level.
“They’re just like family to us, you can talk to them about anything you want whenever you want,” Twidwell said. “They’ve always been opening the gym and weight room for us in the morning since we were eighth graders.”
Both Johnson and Twidwell were also appreciative of their parents. They noted the countless number of rides that they’ve gotten to the weight room, practices and games, along with the support with school.
With their commitment to the Dragons, both Johnson and Twidwell are excited to get started.
“I think it’s going to be super fun to play at the next level, it’s going to be super competitive and it’s going to be super fun with a bunch of other talented guys,” Johnson said.
He said can’t wait to meet his new teammates as well. Twidwell is also looking forward to playing college football.
“The big thing is to see what college football is like and to meet new people,” Twidwell said. “I’m excited to seek new friendships and new bonds.”
Both Johnson and Twidwell were two of the four Cowboy players who signed on National Signing Day as they will look to carry their legacies from Breckenridge to the next level.
