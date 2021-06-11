The Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls had an impressive showing in the Section 6A meet Thursday, June 10 at Fergus Falls High School. Breckenridge was led by Gavin Johnson, who placed first in the shot put and discus throw. Johnson scored a new personal record in the discus with 143’11” and getting 48’1.25” in the shot.
“I was a little shaky in both prelims,” Johnson said. “I was able to pull a 143’ and feel really good (in discus) and I had to think about what I was doing for a bit to get back to where I usually throw.”
Johnson spent plenty of time before the season preparing for this moment. This included extra time in the weight room getting his strength up, as well as spending extra time at practice getting his form down. Johnson is the first Breckenridge athlete since Joe Randall (1983) to place first at sections in the shot put and discus throw.
Johnson wasn’t the only one that made history on Thursday. Parker Yaggie is the first Breckenridge athlete to make the state tournament as a seventh grader. She was a part of the 4x200 relay with Grace Conzemius, Riley Finkral and Taylor Bommersbach that placed second with a time of 53.15 in the relay.
“I’m still in shock,” Bommersbach said. “It’s crazy, but it feels good that the hard work is finally paying off. We’ve been putting in the effort at practice, making sure our handoffs are solid, and putting in 100 percent each time we’re out there.”
The same relay team placed 4th in the 4x100 relay. Bommersbach was also a part of the 4x800 team with Rachael Gowin, Emily Gowin and Maddison Rabbithead.
Conzemius placed sixth in the high jump, clearing 4’10” and ninth in the 400 meter dash at 1:05.11. Maddison Rabbithead placed 12th in the 800 meter run. Victoria Undem placed fourth in the shot put with a 30’10.5”.
James Mertes placed seventh in both the prelims and finals for the 100 meter dash. He ran a 11.86 in the prelims and a 11.96 in the finals. Mertes also placed ninth in the long jump, clearing 18’6.5” Anthony Conzemius placed fourth in the 400 meter dash with a 52.94. Sebastian Anderson placed 15th in the long jump with a 17’7”.
Aiden Ruddy placed fourth in the 800 meter run with a 2:04.36. Jack Johnson placed 10th in the 1600 meter run with a 5:09.01. Jacob Kunkel had a 5’7” high jump and placed sixth, and was the best freshman in his class for this event.
While most of the athletes finished their season, Gavin Johnson will be going to the Minnesota Class A state tournament for the shot put and discus, along with the 4x200 relay team of Conzemius, Bommersbach, Yaggie and Finkral. They will compete at St. Michaels-Albertville High School June 17-19.
