Just for Kix dancers perform in front of 50,000 fans at Outback Bowl

Just for Kix performed in a group of 501 dancers Saturday, Jan. 1 at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida. The entire JFK group that attended is pictured top left. Front from left: Zoey Fronning, Brinley Summerville and Hallie Mauch. Second row from left: Heather Weber, Kylee Weber, Tatum Schroeder and Makaya Leitch. Third row from left: Hannah Wilke, McKenna Roberts, Emily Differding, Ava Johanson and Kenzie Kaehler. Back from left: Brittany Summerville, Jill Kvidera, Hannah Mauch, Luke Mauch, Xavier Mauch, DeeAnn Mauch and Nick Schroeder.
On Jan. 1, 2022, 11 dancers from the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Just for Kix program spent the week in Tampa, Florida, to perform at pregame and halftime of the NCAA Football Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Dancers learned routines prior to arriving in Florida and practiced the first four days after touching down for up to four hours daily, working with other dancers (501 total) to put the whole production together.
Dancers performed on New Year’s Day in front of 50,000 people. Performances included “Soul Banana,” for a pregame routine, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “Listen to the Music,” for halftime. The performance was culminated by an armed forces salute. Dancers were also able to enjoy Busch Gardens, Clearwater Beach, a dinner cruise and Disney World or Universal Studios while in Florida.
Just for Kix owner Cindy Clough helped the team with practices and put the whole production together. No. 22 Arkansas from the Southeastern Conference defeated Penn State from the Big Ten Conference, 24-10, to win the 36th annual Outback Bowl.
