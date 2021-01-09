The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers both had mediocre 2020 seasons. Both teams also had some of the best rookies we have seen throughout NFL history. Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert broke NFL rookie records for touchdown passes (31) and passing yards per game (289.1) and won NFL Rookie of the Week nine times out of the 17 weeks. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has broken just one rookie record, which was receiving yards (1,473). He broke many of Randy Moss’s Vikings rookie records as well, but that should not be enough to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Justin Herbert set the standard for the Chargers once be became the starting quarterback for the Chargers. Tyrod Taylor started week one against the Cincinnati Bengals. Herbert came in week two and outplayed reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on such short notice.
The Chargers’ head coaching position is open, and it is up there for one of the best available jobs in the NFL because of Justin Herbert’s rookie year. He set the standard for what needs to be done with the Chargers next season. If the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer, that job would not be as appealing as the Chargers’ job. I’m not even sure if it would even be as appealing as the Houston Texans’ job opening with Deshaun Watson currently the quarterback for the Texans. If the Vikings’ job did become available, it wouldn’t be because of Jefferson. Besides, he is not even the best receiver on the team currently as Adam Thielen holds that position as a number one receiver for the Vikings.
Jefferson had a great rookie season, and the future is bright for the Vikings, but this award clearly deserves to be in Justin Herbert’s trophy case, the first of many awards that he will win for years to come.
