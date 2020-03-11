Both of the Wahpeton basketball teams had a player receive a spot on the EDC All-Conference Team for their performance this season. Jordyn Kahler earned the honor for the third and final time and Tyler Tollefson is a first-time selection.
Jordyn Kahler
Kahler has been the top player on the Huskies’ squad the last three seasons after notching a starting spot in her freshman campaign.
She’s led her team in scoring the past three years, including 18.2 points per game this year, and ended her career as the second all-time leader in points for Wahpeton with 1,297 behind Tylee Irwin. Kahler is a top-40 scorer in Class A girls history.
Most players don’t climb the record boards by just being good at one thing when it comes to scoring. Kahler is a lethal slasher to the hoop, can pull up from midrange, gets to the free-throw line frequently and is also a reliable 3-point shooter. If there’s a way to score, she can most likely do it.
“She’s a tough defend. If you’re going to scout us then you’re going to try and take her away, you’ve got to figure out what you’re going to do in order to do that,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “You can’t necessarily leave her open because she’s going to knock down a 3-pointer, if you close out too long she’s going to go right around you.”
Her left-handed layups while the defender creates contact is a Kahler staple. It was fitting that her last field goal for the Huskies was an and-one with Kahler dropping a bucket in with her left.
“The good thing about her is if you scout her in the beginning and you’ve never seen her play, you would think that maybe she’s left-handed because she likes going to her left so much,” Watson said. “She can finish with her left hand so it’s just another weapon that she can have so she’s very tough to defend,” Watson said.
Along with being deadly from essentially anywhere on the floor, the senior star has an uncanny knack for grabbing boards. She gets after rebounds like few other guards can, finishing fourth all time for career boards at WHS with 551 and once again in the top 40 in Class A girls history.
“She’s done a good job of carrying us on the offensive end, but she’s also been one of the top rebounders in the league here over the last couple of years,” Watson said. “That’s a pretty heavy workload.”
It’s up in the air if Kahler will continue her career at the next level. She has multiple options, but is weighing them carefully.
“She’s got a couple choices. I don’t know where she is in the decision process, but she does have a couple schools looking at her pretty hard,” Watson said. “It’s just a matter of her figuring out exactly what she wants, where she wants to go and how far away from home. There are some opportunities out there for her.”
After having Kahler playing such an essential role the past four seasons, Watson admitted it’s going to be a tough adjustment not having her on the floor. He commended her for the impact she’s made on the program.
“She’s been a great leader, is able to play with anybody who’s on the floor and she sets an example for the younger players that we have coming up in our program. Not only the girls from the high school, but the younger girls who are in elementary school and middle school,” Watson said. “She’s just an excellent role model and someone we’re going to miss a lot. She’s done a lot for us and to not have her on the floor is going to be a little bit different next year. She’s done a good job of laying the groundwork for those that are going to come behind her.”
Tyler Tollefson
In his first season as a full-time varsity player, Tollefson averaged 13 points per game. He buried 56 triples on the year and ended the season shooting 41 percent from deep. He also sank 86 percent of his free throws.
“Congratulations to him. Sometimes when you’re on a team in the bottom half of the league, it’s hard to get the votes from other coaches,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “I think that says something about what the other coaches think of him as a player.”
Tollefson started the year playing a half of junior varsity before making a splash in his varsity debut. The junior banged home five 3-pointers on his way to 24 points to lead the Huskies to a win in the opener. The eruption might’ve been a surprise to the WHS fans, but Ralph knew what kind of a shooter he had on his squad.
“That was a good start wasn’t it? I had him in the gym once on the gun and he shot 500 catch-and-shoot 3s 100 at a time and he made something like 357 or something,” Ralph said. “When he got done he looked at me and was like, ‘I’ve never shot like that before.’ That’s kind of an indicator right there that he could shoot it. You still have to do it in a game and I think what you saw in that game is what you’re going to see more of.”
Knocking down 3-pointers at a high clip showed Tollefson was an offensive threat, but he became even more deadly when he started taking it to the rack.
“I think throughout the course of the year, what got him to be an All-Conference player was the last five or six games when he was getting to the free-throw line,” Ralph said. “There were times when he was too easy to guard because all he was going to do was shoot 3s. When we got him going to the hole, that was the next step for him. I think he knew that.”
With another year of basketball left for the Huskies, the next steps for Tollefson are to work on his pull-up jumper and his playmaking ability to dish it to open teammates. Ralph knows that Tollefson hasn’t hit his peak and will continue to add to his offensive arsenal.
“I’m pleased with where he’s at throughout the course of this year, but next year he’s going to have an even bigger role scoring the basketball for us,” Ralph said. “From what I’ve seen from him, he’s going to work at it.”
