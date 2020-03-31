After spending four years in the starting lineup for Wahpeton High School, Jordyn Kahler’s historic career came to an end. The Huskie star isn’t done with the hardwood yet as she’ll be taking her talents to Concordia College next season.
“I liked Concordia because it’s smaller and it’s close to home. I really like their coaches and their program that they have set up,” Kahler said. “(Their gym) reminds me of the movie ‘Hoosiers’ a little bit. Just kind of like old school and I like it.”
Valley City State and her hometown school of North Dakota State College of Science were also considered, but Concordia was the best fit for Kahler. One of her former teammates, Amber Lingen, used to run the point for the Cobbers.
“When we went to Amber’s games I kind of got the feel for their team and stuff. I think that kind of started my interest in Concordia,” Kahler said.
The three-time All-Conference selection is looking forward to getting into the gym with her new squad. She’s already familiar with other commits from playing against them in the Eastern Dakota Conference, but she also knows a pair of her future teammates a through AAU.
Maddie Guler from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, is one of Kahler’s former AAU teammates and the Viking guard is already plenty of familiar with Concordia’s court after nailing the buzzer-beating shot in the Section 8AA Championship.
Megan Haugo, who is the daughter of former Breckenridge Head Basketball Coach Dean Haugo, was also on the same AAU team, which her dad coached. Megan was a standout at Moorhead High School prior to committing to the Cobbers.
“Getting to know new teammates and learning a new system should be different. I’m also looking forward to enhancing my game,” Kahler said.
Kahler, who is undecided on her major, ended her career as the second all-time leading scorer at WHS (1,297 points) while also pulling down the fourth most rebounds (551). Both of her career totals are in the top 40 in North Dakota girls basketball history.
“I never really worried about stats. I kind of just played and it happened to turn out that way, but I really enjoyed my time as a Huskie,” Kahler said.
She’ll continue to keep up with her high school team and hopes to make it to some of her younger sister’s games next year.
“I think I’m going to miss the colors purple and gold a lot, but you’ve got to move on someday I guess,” Kahler said. “I’m looking forward to watching the Huskies in the future.”
Jordyn Kahler’s Career Stats
Freshman Year
6.7 Points Per Game
3.0 Rebounds Per Game
0.88 Assists Per Game
1.0 Steals Per Game
Sophomore Year
14.8 Points Per Game
4.45 Rebounds Per Game
1.82 Assists Per Game
1.73 Steals Per Game
Junior Year
15.0 Points Per Game
7.58 Rebounds Per Game
1.79 Assists Per Game
2.21 Steals Per Game
Senior Year
18.2 Points Per Game
8.04 Rebounds Per Game
1.79 Assists Per Game
1.96 Steals Per Game
Career Totals
1,297 Points
551 Rebounds
149 Assists
164 Steals
50 Blocks
402/1,100 Field Goals
112/378 3-pointers
381/532 Free Throws
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.