With about two minutes left in Wahpeton’s home game against Fargo South, Haley Kjar got a steal off an inbound and dished it to Jordyn Kahler who was coming in with a full head of steam. The senior went up with a defender nearby and laid it in with her left hand to cut the Bruin lead to a pair of points. The game stopped and Kahler wasn’t sure why, but it was to celebrate her 1,000th career point.
“I knew I was close because a lot of people had told me, but I wouldn’t let anyone tell me how many points it was because I’d rather focus on the game,” Kahler said. “I wanted to focus more on the game and keep playing because I wanted to win.”
Head Coach Brian Watson approached his star guard with the ball as Kahler was honored on the court. The pair posed for a photo with Kahler smiling and Watson using the moment to let her know what the plan was when the game started back up.
“I was just telling (Kahler), ‘This game’s not over.’ I was trying to tell her what we were doing on the next play. I was trying to keep her in the moment and try to keep her focused on the game as well,” Watson said. “It’s sort of tough to stop and take care of that, which you certainly want to do, but then get back to business. She handled it real well.”
The Huskies couldn’t make the most of their chances on offense the rest of the way as the Bruins sank their free throws to hold on for the 56-51 victory on Friday, Jan. 10 in Wahpeton.
Several of the fans were questioning if Kahler was going to be able to hit 1,000 points early on in the game. She came in 19 points shy of the record and after opening the game with the Huskies’ first bucket, she picked up her second foul less than 90 seconds into the first half.
“With Jordy on the bench you have to have other girls score. We can’t solely depend on her. We do have other girls that can score and we’ve got to be able to play without her on the floor. We did that against Davies when she was on the bench for six minutes,” Watson said. “She didn’t really get to play for a half so she had to score all her points in the second half. It’s a tough way to have it happen. I’m sure she’d care more about winning the game, but it’s a great accomplishment.”
Wahp went into halftime down by 13. After a layup from Kjar to open the second half, Kahler scored 16 points in a row for her squad. A bulk of the production came on putbacks during the one-woman rampage, which set up her up one point shy of the milestone. Kahler’s 25-point outing moved her up to fourth all time in WHS girls basketball history, passing Lachelle Bumgarner.
“It’s a big accomplishment. There aren’t very many girls in our program that have gone over 1,000. I think she’s the fifth girl to have played solely at Wahpeton to go over 1,000 points,” Watson said. “It’s just a huge accomplishment for her. It means she’s played a lot of varsity basketball and she’s a good player.”
Next up for Wahpeton (1-6) is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 road trip to play Fargo North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.