Kappes, Pauly pitch combined no-hitter in sweep of Kindred
In this screen grab from filming the 'Boys of Summer' documentary, Wahpeton Post 20 outfielder Gavin Schroeder slams on the brakes while rounding second base. Schroeder collected two hits in the nightcap vs. Kindred.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

KINDRED, Minn. — Thursday’s showdown between the top teams in the east region of North Dakota Class ‘A’ American Legion Baseball was filled with tension, talent and plenty of Wahpeton highlights. Post 20 swept Kindred Post 117 to assert its dominance heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Wahpeton won the opener, 12-2, before riding a combined no-hitter by Caden Kappes and Braxton Pauly to claim a 5-1 win in the nightcap.

Caden Kappes has four wins and four saves on the mound this summer, making the senior a versatile arm in the Wahpeton Post 20 rotation. Kappes is also producing at the plate, batting .494 with 40 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

“We were able to go out there, make plays, throw strikes and put the bat on the ball,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “We can change our approach whenever we have to and keep getting the job done.”

Lefty ace Jayden King was in complete control during Thursday's sweep of Kindred.
The home plate umpire gestures to eject Wahpeton Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes from the game for arguing balls and strikes after two tense plate appearances to begin the second half of Thursday's doubleheader in Kindred.
Braxton Pauly continues to pitch well, giving Post 20 tremendous depth as they barrel toward the postseason with a 26-4 overall record.


