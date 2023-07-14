Kappes, Pauly pitch combined no-hitter in sweep of Kindred

Caden Kappes has four wins and four saves on the mound this summer, making the senior a versatile arm in the Wahpeton Post 20 rotation. Kappes is also producing at the plate, batting .494 with 40 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
In this screen grab from filming the 'Boys of Summer' documentary, Wahpeton Post 20 outfielder Gavin Schroeder slams on the brakes while rounding second base. Schroeder collected two hits in the nightcap vs. Kindred.
The home plate umpire gestures to eject Wahpeton Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes from the game for arguing balls and strikes after two tense plate appearances to begin the second half of Thursday's doubleheader in Kindred.
KINDRED, Minn. — Thursday’s showdown between the top teams in the east region of North Dakota Class ‘A’ American Legion Baseball was filled with tension, talent and plenty of Wahpeton highlights. Post 20 swept Kindred Post 117 to assert its dominance heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Wahpeton won the opener, 12-2, before riding a combined no-hitter by Caden Kappes and Braxton Pauly to claim a 5-1 win in the nightcap.
“We were able to go out there, make plays, throw strikes and put the bat on the ball,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “We can change our approach whenever we have to and keep getting the job done.”
“Just keep being who we are,” Post 20 assistant coach Steve Hockert told the team after the sweep. “We’re gonna play a brand of baseball the way we wanna play it, nobody else is gonna tell us otherwise.”
Post 20 hosted a barrel party in game one, posting a crooked number thanks to 14 hits and six Kindred errors. Caden Kappes crushed a leadoff double to the opposite field and finished the game 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Tori Uhlich, Jackson Fliflet and Jayden King tallied three RBIs each while contributing multiple hits. Uhlich continued to run rampant, stealing his 38th base of the season in 40 attempts.
King improved to 6-0 on the mound, drawing half-hearted swings from a dangerous Kindred lineup. The lefty prospect completed six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine. King lowered his ERA to 0.98 across 42.2 innings pitched, eclipsing 60 strikeouts on the season.
Skyler Bladow tossed the seventh, firing 19 of his 25 pitches for strikes. The righty allowed two hits to begin the inning, but escaped any trouble by capping the game with a pair of punchouts.
Game two saw Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes get ejected in the first inning. With Post 20 catcher Fliflet visibly upset with the strike zone and Caden Kappes walking the first two batters, the coach elected to argue balls and strikes, which relegated him to the parking lot for the remainder of the night. Coach Kappes defended the heated exchange, which drew ire from the Kindred crowd and seemed to motivate Post 20.
“We were getting pinched. I’m going to defend my team,” he said.
Kappes returned after his team completed the combined no-hitter, but Kindred head coach Josh Allmaras wasn’t interested in shaking his hand, turning away and heading back to the home dugout.
Caden Kappes navigated a tight strike zone with poise, working around six walks to complete 5.1 hitless innings. The hard-throwing righty needed 106 pitches and stellar defense behind him to get the job done, including a magnificent diving catch by Uhlich in the right center field gap and multiple sprinting grabs by King on the right field line. Kappes improved his record to 4-2, lowering his ERA to 1.42 across 36 innings pitched.
Pauly toed the rubber in relief and continued carving up the Kindred order, getting four of the final five outs himself. Pauly started the seventh inning with two strikeouts before issuing a pair of walks. He secured the save by drawing a big whiff on a fastball to end the ballgame. Pauly holds a 1.80 ERA across 35 innings as a starter and reliever.
Gavin Schroeder led Wahpeton with a 2-for-4, 2-RBI performance under the lights. Kappes also batted 2-for-4, improving his season average to .494. Caden Hockert’s double was the only extra-base hit for either team. Josiah Hofman and Riley Thimjon both singled in the win, while Jack Rittenour stole two bases, giving him 12 steals in as many tries.
Wahpeton (16-0 east) and Kindred (13-5 east) are locked in as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for the Class ‘A’ East Region Baseball Tournament July 21-24 in Casselton. Kindred will advance regardless of their outcome in the tournament, as they hold an automatic bid as hosts of the state tournament July 28-31.