When North Dakota State College of Science announced they’d be adding baseball to their lineup of sports teams, their first step was to start the job search for a head coach.
They went the local route with their candidate, Chris Kappes, who will helm their inaugural season in 2020. Kappes is coming in fresh off leading Wahpeton’s 14U team to state and region titles along with Wahpeton’s first ever trip to the Babe Ruth World Series.
“I’m definitely excited for this opportunity. I’m very thankful for it. To be able to coach in my backyard of Wahpeton-Breckenridge is something pretty special,” Kappes said. “I’m really excited to start from scratch and build this thing up. I’m excited to get this going. I’m ready right now.”
Kappes’ recent success has come from coaching his son’s Babe Ruth team over the past few years, but prior to that he was the manager for a strong Post 20 club. In 2012 Wahpeton took second at the state tournament and went on to win the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament title at John Randall Field, which is also where NDSCS will be playing their games.
“One of the things I have going for myself is I’ve been fortunate enough to have success at different levels. A lot of that I tip my hat to the kids being coachable and the support from the players I’ve had,” Kappes said.
Along with coaching Wahpeton’s American Legion team, Kappes also spent multiple years leading Breckenridge Post 53. Working with high school players and even college athletes is nothing new for the longtime coach.
“The thing to remember these college students that are coming in will be on average 18 or 19 years old,” Kappes said. “I’ve coached at the Legion level seniors and some super-seniors who have come back from a year of college. That’s the same age so that adjustment should be pretty smooth.”
One aspect of the job that will be new to Kappes is recruiting. Being familiar with the area over the years spent coaching multiple teams gives him an advantage for when he starts looking to fill out his roster.
“I have a very good network of coaches built up from years of experience coaching in the area. have a lot of mutual respect for different coaches and teams,” Kappes said. “I’ll be able to reach out and talk to them and identify some of those players who want to play at the collegiate level and are good students who want to come in and get a good education. I’m excited to start doing that.”
Local talent will be on Kappes’ mind when bringing in new players. During his time coaching Legion teams he would frequently think about how many of them would continue their playing careers in town if NDSCS had a baseball team. Eighteen of the players he coached went on to play at other colleges.
“Between Wahpeton and Breckenridge, year in and year out they produce some pretty solid baseball teams with some pretty solid baseball players,” Kappes said. “I’m not going to have to look far to find a couple kids each and every year right here in our home community. How cool would it be to have one of my first signings come out of Wahpeton-Breckenridge?”
Kappes will continue to coach Babe Ruth baseball this summer. His team’s first season will begin with preseason games in the fall.
“I’m very thankful for Mr. Stu Engen and the athletic department placing their trust in my abilities to lead this baseball team for NDSCS,” Kappes said. “I’m also very happy that Science has brought this opportunity to campus to give more student-athletes opportunities to play at the collegiate level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.