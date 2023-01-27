King’s double-double keys Wahpeton win
Jayden King zooms to the rim for a coast-to-coast layup vs. West Fargo Horace.

 By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

It’s good to be king — Jayden King. The junior forward had a major impact in Wahpeton’s 68-62 home win over West Fargo Horace on Friday, Jan. 27, closing with a colossal double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) and putting the game on lock with his clutch play.

Carter Evanson connected from three with one minute remaining in the game, cutting the Huskie lead to four points. King came up with a block on the next Hawks possession, then grabbed one of his seven offensive rebounds when Wahpeton missed the front end of a bonus opportunity with 32.8 seconds remaining. King put the chef’s kiss on a critical Eastern Dakota Conference win with a pair of free throws at the finish.

Caden Hockert drives to the basket for Wahpeton.
Treyton Mauch (center) breaks the Horace press with a bounce pass to Brayden Steffens.


