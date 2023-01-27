King’s double-double keys Wahpeton win

It’s good to be king — Jayden King. The junior forward had a major impact in Wahpeton’s 68-62 home win over West Fargo Horace on Friday, Jan. 27, closing with a colossal double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) and putting the game on lock with his clutch play.
Carter Evanson connected from three with one minute remaining in the game, cutting the Huskie lead to four points. King came up with a block on the next Hawks possession, then grabbed one of his seven offensive rebounds when Wahpeton missed the front end of a bonus opportunity with 32.8 seconds remaining. King put the chef’s kiss on a critical Eastern Dakota Conference win with a pair of free throws at the finish.
Looking back on Wahpeton’s 95-86 road win over West Fargo Horace on Dec. 6, 2022, basketball fans knew Friday’s matchup between the Huskies and Hawks would be a battle. The visitors trailed 31-25 in a clean first half that featured only six fouls. Horace got Wahpeton into foul trouble and rode the bonus in the second half, charging back from a 12-point deficit to make it 45-40 midway through the half.
Caden Hockert (19 points) answered a 6-0 Horace run with a corner three. Moments later, the senior stole the ball and finished high off the glass in transition to give Wahpeton a 50-40 lead.
The Huskies received strong play down the stretch from senior forward Ethan Manock, who added another dunk to his highlight reel andlogged his 11th double-double of the season. Treyton Mauch and Caden Kappes kept pace with the small-ball lineup that Horace rolled out, as the Huskies snapped a six-game EDC losing streak.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.