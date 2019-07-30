Wahpeton’s 14U Babe Ruth baseball team was riding high off their state championship the week before and they didn’t slow down at all in the Midwest Plains Regional. The red-hot squad beat up on a pair of foes and won three of their games by a single run in Garden City, Kansas. Two of them were walk-off victories, including the tournament championship on Sunday, July 28.
“It’s pretty amazing. That’s for sure. They were obviously excited,” Wahpeton coach Chris Kappes said. “It’s a special group of boys. They play the game the right way.”
Wahpeton will move on to the World Series, which is hosted in Demopolis, Alabama, Aug. 8-15.
Game 1 (Pool Play)- Wahpeton 10, East Central 0
The big-tournament jitters didn’t show at all for Wahpeton as they started the tournament with a bang on Thursday, July 25. Facing off with East Central, Colorado, Wahp dominated every facet of the game. Not only did they pour on the runs, but they didn’t even give up a hit. Ethan Manock and Caden Kappes combined for the no-no.
Game 2 (Pool Play)- Wahpeton 4, Bemidji 3
The lone team in the tournament Wahpeton faced prior to the regional tournament, Bemidji, Minnesota, have been butting heads since they were 11. Bemidji has been to a pair of World Series over the years and earlier this summer they battled Wahp in a tournament in Baxter, Minnesota.
“There’s a ton of respect between Bemidji and us. We visit, we get along well and we know it’s going to be a battle every time we step on the field with them,” Coach Kappes said. “They’ve all been close games.”
The pool game was another slugfest between the pair of rivals with Wahpeton coming out on top.
Game 3 (Pool Play)- Wahpeton 6, Garden City, Kansas, 5
To move on to the semifinal round, Wahpeton had to either win or lose by a score of 2-1 or 1-0 against the tournament host. After just playing in a tight game the day before, the North Dakota team had to wait 27 hours to get back on the field.
“I was a little bit worried going into our last pool play game,” Coach Kappes said.
The long time between games showed as Wahpeton didn’t have their best. They still had enough to keep the game within reach.
“Garden City was not a bad team at all,” Coach Kappes said. “They were pretty solid with some big boys. I knew we were going to have a battle that night. We didn’t play our best game, but we scratched, clawed and dug deep enough to pull out a win.”
After coming from behind once again, similar to their state tournament semifinal win, Caden Kappes came up with the bases loaded in a tie game. The shortstop wore the pitch to send his team to the semifinal round.
Game 4 (Semifinal)- Wahpeton 11, Grinnell 1
A long break between games wasn’t a problem in the next round as Wahpeton played Grinnell, Iowa, in the morning.
“I could tell by the end of that night that our boys were getting tired. It was a lot of emotional games in the last week and a half and I could see we were starting to wear down a bit,” Coach Kappes said.
Grinnell was no match for Wahpeton in a five-inning game that was called on the mercy rule.
“To get that win and get it done in five innings to save on a little bit of pitching and to give us a little bit of rest before the championship game was big,” Coach Kappes said.
Game 5 (Championship)- Wahpeton 4, Bemidji 3
Fittingly, Wahpeton was up against their rivals from Bemidji once again. Manock took the hill and threw a pair of innings before he reached his pitch limit. Jackson Fliflet relieved the starter and Caden Kappes came in to get Wahp out of a jam and pitch the rest of the game.
“Jackson Fliflet came in to change speeds on them a little bit and he battled through two-plus innings,” Coach Kappes said. “Caden Kappes came in with runners on second and third when we were down 3-2 and nobody out, but he pitched out of that inning to finish the game and pick up the win.”
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Wahpeton’s players were hungry for another walk-off win. After a strikeout to lead off the inning, Josh Beyer walked to put the tying run on first. Josiah Breuer re-entered to run for him and Caden Kappes moved him over with a single.
“Caden Kappes had a hit in the hole between third and short and the shortstop made a nice play deep in the hole to stop the ball for an infield base hit,” Coach Kappes said.
A pitch in the dirt moved over the pair of runners, but Breuer suffered a turf burn. The injury timeout allowed Coach Kappes to form a gameplan with Caden Hockert, who was up to bat with a 1-0 count.
“I let him know that he gets one strike to see and we wanted him to drive it out to the outfield for a fly ball to hopefully tie the game. I let him know that if he didn’t get the job done in the first strike that we were going to squeeze it to tie the game,” Coach Kappes said. “We had a plan of what we were going to do and the next pitch was over the plate.”
Hockert came through with a booming hit to right-center. Breuer scored from third and Caden Kappes came around from second to clear the bench for the celebration.
“It exploded after that. The chase was on for Caden Hockert and the dog pile began,” Coach Kappes said.
It was a complete team effort by the North Dakota state champs and Hockert, Caden Kappes, Jack Rittenour and Gavin Schroeder were named to the All-Tournament Team following the victory.
Coach Kappes extended his gratitude for the support from the community throughout the tournament. The cheers continued even after the tourney as the team was greeted by fans lining Dakota and Minnesota Ave. when they came back to town.
“It was pretty awesome. B92.7 came down and aired the games on the radio. We had a ton of following back home and support from the community. People were getting together to listen to the game,” Coach Kappes said.
Coach Kappes also commended his players for their approach to the sport and their academics as well.
“Not only are they good athletes and coachable kids, but good students in the classroom. I think sometimes with championship teams that gets overlooked at times,” Coach Kappes said. “There’s no doubt in my mind there’s a correlation between good athletes and good students to have success as a championship team.”
The team flies out for their World Series tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
