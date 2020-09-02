Kirk Cousins is justified for downplaying coronavirus pandemic

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins made headlines Wednesday morning when he was a guest on Spotify's "10 questions" Podcast hosted by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt. His comments about the coronavirus is causing him to get shamed all over social media.
"If I die, I die" is what mostly a good amount of media outlets got out of the 64-minute podcast. Even if Kirk Cousins does not agree with wearing a mask, he still complies with the mask wearing rules just like how everyone should comply to those rules at certain places for the respect of others. His time with the Vikings has been a rollercoaster. He has been one of the most criticized quarterbacks in the NFL, as his take on the coronavirus adds to the list of things for media members can criticize him for.
Football is a field full of players with testosterone and ruthless aggression. The quarterback has to be one of the toughest players on the field if he is going to be out there. Cousins has been one of the healthiest quarterbacks during his tenure in the NFL. His ability to recover from games after getting hit by 300-400 pound lineman shows how immune he is to pain. If you think the coronavirus has been painful for some of these athletes who have endured it, you wouldn't last a day as an NFL quarterback.
During Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season, Kirk Cousin's former team, the Washington Football Team had their quarterback Alex Smith get one of the most gruesome injuries a quarterback has ever endured since Joe Theismann's injury in 1985. Smith went through a 21-month recovery process after his leg snapped in half when two Houston Texans pass-rushers sacked Smith on the play.
Smith went through one of the most devastating points of his lifetime and is now cleared to play in the NFL again as of last month. His career took a turn for the worst from the injury and said he's "lucky to be alive."
The point is that even if the coronavirus is a bad sickness and can cause potential long-term damage, the pain and after effects of playing football are much worse. I haven't even mentioned the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) that plenty of these NFL players get after their football careers.
Over the course of time, seven former NFL quarterbacks have gotten their brain examined after they passed away and it was revealed afterwards that they had CTE. So far, no NFL players have died from the coronavirus. To date, only 0.46 percent of players in the NFL have tested positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.