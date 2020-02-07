After Breckenridge-Wahpeton took an early lead to start their Thursday, Feb. 6 home bout with Kittson Central, Minnesota, the Bearcats rattled off four consecutive goals to pick up a 5-2 victory over the Blades.
Senior captain Carson Hought started the game with a bang, lighting the lamp off a Brayden Wahl assist in the opening minutes.
The rest of the first period was a penalty-fest with neither of the teams capitalizing when they had the advantage. Both of the squads had eight penalties on the night with Kittson scoring the lone power-play goal.
“We’ve just got to play more discipline hockey. You don’t win games down a guy or in some cases tonight down two guys. We were just putting ourselves in bad situations and some penalties were unnecessary,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “We’ve just got to clean that stuff up and play more disciplined hockey. With two games left before sections we’ve got some time to clean it up here.”
The Bearcats tied the game with less than 30 seconds remaining off a breakaway goal from Calvin Hanson. The junior came through once again three minutes into the second period to give the visitors the lead and they never looked back.
Jase Jensen had the only other BW goal of the night mid-way through the final period. Thomas Withuski tallied an assist on the score.
Hunter Wamre was getting peppered with shots between the pipes all game long, stopping 45 of the 50 shots that came his way. The Blades countered with only 26 shots on net in the loss.
“I thought he played really well. There was a couple of times where we put him in a tight situation and he came out and made a save,” McCall said. “There was a couple of times we didn’t do our job or somebody missed on a puck or they beat us wide. We’ve just got to do better in the defensive zone of cutting down scoring opportunities and taking away their time and space.”
The Blades (13-8) stay home to face Becker/Big Lake, Minnesota, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Their regular season finale is another home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Honoring Tyler
The highlight of the night for everyone in the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena was Isaac Wohlers switching his number from three to 15, the number his late brother Tyler wore when he played for the Blades. Tyler was an assistant coach for the team last season.
“Tyler was a big part of our success last year, a former Blades player, a great guy, a great coach, and a great player. We were talking about ways to honor him and coming up with the wearing of the 15 on Senior Night was something that we mutually talked about,” McCall said. “I’m just happy (Isaac) got to find a way to honor his brother. It was an emotional night for him for sure.”
Senior Night
Senior players Wamre, Isaac Wohlers, Wahl, James Finkral, Cade Erbes, Hought, Jesse Kruse, Withuski and Jensen were all recognized for part of Senior Night. Managers Lexie Carlson, Ashley Gilbertson, Sawyer Malme and Dylan Teberg were also acknowledged for their role on the team.
“These guys are awesome. I’ve been super fortunate and super blessed to be their coach. Getting to know these guys the last couple of years, they’re a great group of seniors,” McCall said. “To be able to honor them tonight was something special and I’m happy for those guys. It sucks that they got to go.”
