Whenever Wahpeton takes on a foe near them in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings, there’s added pressure to get the win to avoid moving down.
The 2-7 Huskies were a spot in front of the 1-6 Grand Forks Central Knights when the teams squared off at Wahpeton high School on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Knights jumped out to an early lead and held the Huskies in check for a 58-47 win.
Central dominated the glass all night to limit the home team’s second-chance points, winning the rebound battle 44-21.
Wahpeton went into halftime down by four, but couldn’t regain the lead in the second half of the home loss.
Jordyn Kahler struggled to get shots to fall inside the arc, shooting 2-11 on her two-point shots. She stroked a pair of 3-pointers from the right corner in the 15-point effort while also adding four steals.
Emily DeVries turned in one of her better offensive showings of the season with a dozen points. Half of them came from 3-point land.
Next up for Wahpeton (2-8) is a 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 home bout with Valley City, North Dakota. They move on to play the Breckenridge Cowgirls the next day at the Blikre Activities Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.