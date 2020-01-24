In the past, Grand Forks Central has consistently been one of the lower teams in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Knights are looking to move up from their usual conference position and showed it with a 75-67 home victory over Wahpeton on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
“They’re not the Grand Forks Central team of old where you go up there and they turn it over 25 times and can’t shoot. They’re a pretty good team,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “I think they proved that when they played Red River tough, they beat Davies and they’ve got some weapons. Their kids stepped up and made shots.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from the Knights in the final four minutes were too much for the Huskies to come back from.
“The game gets over and we’re disappointed we lost, but we played pretty well,” Ralph said. “I thought we executed offensively pretty well and defensively we had a couple breakdowns and left some guys open. They’re a good 3-point shooting team.”
Dez Munezero led the charge for the Huskies with 17 points. The junior point guard was dialed in on his jumpers, burying a pair of 3-pointers and multiple midrange buckets.
“Dez was really good. He had a nice pull-up jumper, handled the basketball well with one turnover in the game,” Ralph said. “He got us in our stuff and that’s what we’re expecting from him every night.”
Wahpeton’s two other point guards, Bridger Hansen and Isaac Getz, were also solid in the road loss when they came in to spell Munezero.
“Bridger plays that spot with him and he’s a good compliment (to Munezero). They’re two really quick kids,” Ralph said. “Then we have Isaac Getz who plays there, too, and Isaac gave us eight good minutes. We had really good play at that spot last night.”
Corbin Cornelius followed Munezero with 14 points while once again leading WHS on the glass with eight boards.
“Corb had a good game last night. Our last four games he’s been one of our leading scorers and has played well,” Ralph said. “I’m really happy with that and the way he’s rebounded. He’s been dominant on the glass.”
While the point guards and wings gave the Huskies stole the show on the perimeter, Grand Forks Central won the battle inside. Blake Matejcek was in foul trouble in the opening half and was outscored by his matchup, Mason Gravseth, 15-5.
“This Gravseth kid, I don’t know. The kid seems to have his way with us a little bit. He really uses his body well,” Ralph said. “We didn’t get a lot of scoring out of that spot, but (Matejcek) rebounded well and shut that kid down in the second half. We really thought we’d get better play out of that and more scoring out of that, but that’s a credit to how they guarded us and a couple things they did.”
Next up Wahp (3-6) is a 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 conference showdown with Valley City, North Dakota. The Huskies took down the Hi-Liners 60-45 in the season opener. Wahpeton faces off with Breckenridge the next day at 6:45 p.m. at the Blikre Activities Center.
“It’s just another game where the bottom half of the league is trying to sort itself out,” Ralph said. “It’s a game that keeps us where we want to be in that five, six or seven spot. We need to take care of our business at home.”
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Points
Dez Munezero- 17
Corbin Cornelus- 14
Tyler Tollefson- 11
Rebounds
Cornelius- 8
Jared Bartels- 7
Blake Matejcek- 5
Assists
Kobe Thimjon- 4
Tollefson- 3
Bartels- 2
Cornelius- 2
Steals
Tollefson- 2
Bridger Hansen- 1
Blocks
Bartels- 1
Cornelius- 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.