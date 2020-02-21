North Dakota State College of Science had a comfortable lead in their Thursday, Feb. 20 bout, but Lake Region State College got hot and fought their way back to make it a three-point game with about eight minutes left. The Wildcats responded by dominating the rest of the way for a 91-70 home victory.
Mohamed “Momo” Kone woke his team up with back-to-back triples, sparking the massive run to close the game out.
“I felt it (the momentum swing) a little bit,” Kone said. “It started to come in and once we get hot, it’s pretty hard to guard. I was just really thankful for my teammates for finding me. Without them I wouldn’t be in the spot I am today.”
The sophomore, who poured in a team-high 23 points, put on a clinic in the second half with six hits from deep. He was looking like Duoth Gach, who sat out the game due to an ankle injury, with seven 3-pointers on the night.
“They hit us in the zone so we’ve got to be prepared so I just came out with that mindset to catch and shoot,” Kone said. “Every shot I had and every shot I could take, I was just going to let it fly.”
Diang Gatuluak and Uhana Ochan were dominant on the glass with 14 and 13 rebounds, respectively. Their combined total was more than the Royals as a team, who only nabbed 19 compared to the Wildcats’ 45.
“We were hitting the glass really hard. I think we were like 15-plus on offensive rebounds,” Kone said. “We try to make sure we get them second chances and make it hurt when we get second chances.”
Ochan had 13 points to complete the double-double and Gatluak was just shy with nine points.
Joining Kone and Ochan in double figures were point guards Khari Broadway (14 points) and Rayquan Moore with a dozen.
Next up for Science (24-5) is their regular season finale against Dakota College at Bottineau, who NDSCS topped 103-81 in their last meeting. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Wildcats’ regional tournament will be hosted by Dawson Community College.
“We still expect a game (against Bottineau), because we’ve still got to treat it respectively,” Kone said. “We’re just getting ready for playoffs. Gotta bring home that chip.”
