Koolmo and company edge Devils Lake, 76-72

After starting its season with a pair of heartbreaking losses to West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo South, with a blowout loss to Fargo Davies in the middle, the Wahpeton Huskies girls basketball team was in fight or flight mode Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Devils Lake. Coach Brian Watson’s team put up their dukes and chose to fight the Firebirds, coming away with a 76-72 home win behind 26 points, nine rebounds and three steals from McKena Koolmo.
Wahpeton struggled to score inside against 6’2” senior Rachel Dahlen, making 20 of 70 shots at a rugged 29 percent rate. Dahlen posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, but her terrific line was wasted, as 31 Firebird fouls translated to 30 made free throws by the Huskies. Following an awful 37-percent shooting night from the line vs. South, Wahpeton poured in 30 of 42 attempts (71 percent) to earn its first victory.
For stretches of the game, Koolmo was the offense. The junior created contact with strong dribble drives, cashing in on 11 of 14 free throws and showing an ability to finish with both hands. Koolmo also sold two charges to the officials in the first half, each on breakaway opportunities for the Firebirds. Koolmo was fairly quiet before the break, but exploded for 18 points in the second half.
“McKena is one of those girls who can do some things off the drive and she can also shoot it if she’s left open. She had it going, so for us to take advantage of that as much as we could, that was something we needed to do. Even if she doesn’t score it, we’re hoping that she gets fouled because she’s a good free throw shooter,” Watson said.
Dahlen’s 21-point game was her highest of the season, but she struggled early on. Wahpeton did a great job keeping her away from the block and forcing several of her long-range hook shots to rim out in the first half. The Huskies used a rotation of Taya Lunneborg, Kilee Bladow and Scout Woods to body the talented post player. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the lid came off before half, as Dahlen scored twice in the final minute to give Devils Lake a 39-31 lead.
“Our bench played really well in the first half. With Kilee, we’re talking about another player that needs to come in and play a couple minutes here and there and do her job,” Watson said. “Some nights a player might play 10 minutes, others maybe two minutes. The minutes Kilee put in on defense were effective. We were able to contain Dahlen and push her out of the lane. If she catches it in the lane, she’s going to make it. If she catches it outside the lane, it’s a different story. If we can continue to get play from our bench where they come in and do their job and come out and be happy, that’s what makes us a good team.”
Wahpeton began chipping away early in the second half. Aiyana Allard made a baseline three, Lidia Motl buried a triple in her defender’s face, and Amyah Max scored a reverse layup. In the blink of an eye, Wahpeton took a 49-48 lead with 11 minutes left.
The Huskies would fall behind again, but Lunneborg had some tricks up her sleeve. The 5’10” freshman tied the game with a layup, then stepped into a three-pointer to push Wahpeton ahead 59-56.
“Taya is just kind of one of those players where you look at her and say, ‘maybe she shouldn’t take that shot,’ but in reality, it’s a great shot for her. It didn’t come in transition, that ball came inside-out and that’s a perfect shot for her,” Watson said. “Then she gets some hustle plays and another drive to the basket. You never know when your one, two or three points are gonna have a big difference and she scored five in a short period of time.”
Both teams traded buckets, before Motl gave the home team another lead at 63-60 by connecting on a deep three in front of the Huskies bench as the shot clock expired. Motl was all over the box score with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
With 25 seconds remaining, Koolmo took a breakaway layup to the rack to make it a two-possession game. Allard stole the ensuing inbound pass and shot the ball with two Devils Lake defenders draped on her arms, an example of brilliant basketball IQ, knowing the Firebirds were in a position to intentionally foul. When the dust settled, Wahpeton walked away with the school’s first win of the season, dropping Devils Lake to 2-2.
“It was a good play, we have to understand the situation that we’re in. You could be in that same situation and maybe the official doesn’t blow the whistle. I think that our composure is kinda coming along, Aiyana was composed, understood the situation and made the right decision. If that was the first game, it may have gone differently,” Watson said.
Emma Bontjes recorded 13 points and eight rebounds. Scout Woods scored nine, Lunneborg had eight points and six rebounds, and Allard supplied seven points. Wahpeton outrebounded the Firebirds 40-31 and stole the basketball 15 times.
Tuesday’s previously scheduled game at Fargo North has been postponed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.