Koolmo, Bontjes sign to play college basketball

Left, Mckena Koolmo is pictured between her parents Ken and Wendy, with NDSCS coaches Park Masterson and Thomas Litman standing in back. Right, Emma Bontjes is pictured with her parents Greg and Teri, and brother Aiden.
McKena Koolmo and Emma Bontjes have seen their names in the sports section quite often over the past two seasons. The Wahpeton Lady Huskies were finalists for the 2022-23 Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year Award. Koolmo was an All-Eastern Dakota Conference selection and both players were go-to options for head coach Brian Watson.
Now, the duo will take their talents to the next level, with Koolmo signing her letter of intent to play college basketball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, and Bontjes heading up the road to compete at Mayville State University in Mayville, North Dakota.
Koolmo, a combo guard who can play on or off the ball, will join a Lady Wildcats program coming off back-to-back NJCAA DI National Tournament appearances. She will suit up at Ed Werre Arena in her hometown, a venue where NDSCS went 15-0 this season.
Bontjes, a guard/forward with strong rebounding chops and finishing skills, joins a Comets program that posted a 24-6 record this season, outscoring opponents by an average margin of 23 points. Mayville State competes at the NAIA Division II level.
If there were a sixth woman of the year award for high school hoops, @WHSHuskies junior Emma Bontjes would be the frontrunner. A crafty scorer off the bench, Bontjes averages 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.