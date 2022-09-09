Koolmo’s career day carries Wahpeton to third place at Red River Invite

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Wahpeton Lady Huskies senior McKena Koolmo tied for 10th place at King’s Walk Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 7, shooting an 85 to land her second top-10 finish of the season and a new career low on the scorecard. Slowly but surely Koolmo has crept up to the 16th-best average in the Eastern Dakota Conference (91.3). Her performance Wednesday qualified her for the Class A State Tournament.
“I couldn’t be prouder of McKena and how she played,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “We saw that growth, but even at the end of the day yesterday, after the best score of her career, she felt she could’ve shot two or three strokes better. She feels like she’s not good enough yet and that’s always good, because we all know that one shot can be the difference between making it to state (as a team) or not.”
Wahpeton finished third with a 359, trailing only Fargo Davies (328) and Grand Forks Red River (318). Rose Solberg (76), Davies, was the individual medalist.
Halle Miller put her game face back on after shooting a 99 in her last meet. She was second on the Huskies with an 89, qualifying her for state and giving the sophomore an opportunity to build on her top-20 placement a season ago.
“They all want to do well as a team, but qualifying for state individually, that’s kind of a feather in your cap,” Ralph said.
Lily Anderson (91), Scout Woods (92), Claire Langenwalter (94), Olivia Hansen (94) and Ella Graves (96) all broke 100 for the Huskies. Woods, who’s been hanging around in the 95-100 range, struck the ball with precision Wednesday.
“Scout’s tee shot was the big difference. She’s a big hitter and not being able to get her driver in play has been tough for her,” Ralph said. “Her driver was good and that translated into a better round. She’s been up and down but she’s one of those who’s going to be there for us in the end. It was good to see her bounce back, her demeanor on the golf course was just better. She walked the course a little more confidently.”
Lily Anderson was third in the Huskies pack with a 91. The senior is taking care of business as of late.
“Lily has just kinda settled into making 5s on every hole. It’s really fun to see her playing her game, not overswinging and trying to do something she can’t. Our two seniors have done anything a coach would want a couple seniors to do … just play their best,” Ralph said.
The junior varsity team took second at Ray Richards Golf Course. Jillian Hoeft was the overall runner-up for Wahpeton.
