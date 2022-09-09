Koolmo’s career day carries Wahpeton to third place at Red River Invite
McKena Koolmo has lowered her average to a 91, helping Wahpeton hold down third place in the EDC.

 Daily News File Photo

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Wahpeton Lady Huskies senior McKena Koolmo tied for 10th place at King’s Walk Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 7, shooting an 85 to land her second top-10 finish of the season and a new career low on the scorecard. Slowly but surely Koolmo has crept up to the 16th-best average in the Eastern Dakota Conference (91.3). Her performance Wednesday qualified her for the Class A State Tournament.

“I couldn’t be prouder of McKena and how she played,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “We saw that growth, but even at the end of the day yesterday, after the best score of her career, she felt she could’ve shot two or three strokes better. She feels like she’s not good enough yet and that’s always good, because we all know that one shot can be the difference between making it to state (as a team) or not.”



