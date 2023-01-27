Koolmo scores career-high 36 points in comeback win

McKena Koolmo could do no wrong Friday, Jan. 27, cooking the West Fargo Horace Hawks for a career-high 36 points in a 79-69 road win. The Wahpeton senior made 13-of-17 shots and 9-of-12 free throws, finishing only three points shy of Tylee Irwin’s 2017 program record.
When Wahpeton shoots north of 40%, the Lady Huskies are a tough team to beat. They converted at a 42% clip from the field Friday and went to work at the foul line, knocking down 20-of-29 freebies. Wahpeton outscored the hosts 44-31 in a decisive second half to overcome a 38-35 halftime deficit.
Wahpeton held a 35-31 advantage on the glass, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and turning the ball over only eight times in one of their best all-around performances of the season.
While the Huskies certainly rode the hot hand of Koolmo, Emma Bontjes and Scout Woods teamed up in the paint for 18 combined rebounds. Amyah Max added a scoring punch to the starting lineup with nine points.
When you factor in Koolmo’s game-high five assists, the cerebral point guard accounted for a whopping 48 points. The win lifted Wahpeton to 8-5 overall and dropped Horace to 5-9 on the season.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.