Koolmo scores career-high 36 points in comeback win
Buy Now

McKena Koolmo looks to deal out an assist during a home game vs. Fargo Shanley. Koolmo went bonkers Friday, Jan. 27, at West Fargo Horace, scoring a career-high 36 points. 

 Daily News File Photo

McKena Koolmo could do no wrong Friday, Jan. 27, cooking the West Fargo Horace Hawks for a career-high 36 points in a 79-69 road win. The Wahpeton senior made 13-of-17 shots and 9-of-12 free throws, finishing only three points shy of Tylee Irwin’s 2017 program record. 

When Wahpeton shoots north of 40%, the Lady Huskies are a tough team to beat. They converted at a 42% clip from the field Friday and went to work at the foul line, knocking down 20-of-29 freebies. Wahpeton outscored the hosts 44-31 in a decisive second half to overcome a 38-35 halftime deficit. 



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 