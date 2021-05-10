Kowcun, Broadway named NJCAA All-Americans

The North Dakota State College of Science basketball programs had very successful seasons for both the men and womens teams. Both mens basketball Head Coach Stu Engen and womens basketball Head Coach Adam Jacobson developed talent with rosters that produced one All-American each.
The mens team had Khari Broadway earn All-American honors and the womens team had Ambah Kowcun earned NJCAA All-American honors as well. Broadway averaged 14 points, four assists and four rebounds per game. Broadway is the 33rd All-American in school history and the 11th in the last decade.
Kowcun was one of the best scorers in the country. She averaged 23.1 points, and finished second in total scoring with 534 points. She led the nation in three pointers made (95). World Exposure Report ranked Kowcun as the No. 7 player in the nation this past season.
Kowcun will be returning to the Wildcats as a sophomore. Broadway’s next destination is to be determined.
