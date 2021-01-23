Kowcun drops 33 points in Jacobson's debut

Ambah Kowcun drives to the basket for a layup in a college basketball game for North Dakota State College of Science against Lake Region State College on Friday, Jan. 22 at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats defeated the Royals 94-55.

 Justin Pierce * Daily News

On Friday, Jan. 22, North Dakota State College of Science defeated Lake Region State College 94-55 and won their first game under Head Coach Adam Jacobson.

The women's basketball team will be playing a 21-game schedule, which is all conference games.

"It felt great for my first one," Jacobson said. "Everything we've done with the team through the first semester, as far as quarantine stuff, and coming back and practicing for a week, just to come out and execute like that, I'm really happy."

The Wildcats shot 64.8 percent as a team, but they also had 27 turnovers. It's a great start for Jacobson as they turned the ball over at a high rate, but also shot the ball very well.

Australian freshman guard Ambah Kowcun had 33 points on 10-15 shooting, and she played only 22 minutes. She had a great time being out there in a real game for the first time in the United States.

"I think we did really well as a team," Kowcun said. "We trained so long for this."

Kowcun loved getting all of the repetitions they had as a team, she said. 

"Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well. We talked a lot while we were on the floor and we were all on the same page," Kowcun said. 

The Wildcats played their first of three games in a four-day span. They will be on the road for back-to-back games, starting on Sunday, Jan. 24 against Dakota College of Bottineau and Monday, Jan. 25 against Williston State College. The women's team will travel with the men's team for these games.

Tags

Load comments