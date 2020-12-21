North Dakota State College of Science brings in new talent each year. How does one come all the way from Australia to be in Wahpeton, North Dakota?
Just ask freshman guard Ambah Kowcun. Kowcun has been in Wahpeton for three months and has already gotten accustomed to life in America and the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Kowcun says she Facetimes with family when she can. Australia is about 15 hours ahead of Wahpeton. Usually, her family will be available to talk in the morning when she wakes up.
“My teammates have been very welcoming and so have the coaches,” Kowcun said. “They’ve made the transition so much easier then what it could have been.”
She was born and raised in Darwin, Australia and moved to Adelaide, Australia, when she was 14. She began playing basketball at 9 years old and actually hated it at first. She played on her cousin’s club team at first because their team needed players. Her mom picked her and her sister up from school one day and said, “Alright, we are going to training, your cousins needs more players,” she shared. At first when her parents signed her up for basketball, Kowcun would cry every time she went.
“My sister was fine, she went out for training, while I had to get dragged out for training, so I hated it,” Kowcun said.
She didn’t like basketball at first because she didn’t know the basic skills when she started playing and it took her awhile for her to get acclimated to the game before she began to love it. When she started to get adjusted and became comfortable handling the ball on the court, things changed for her.
“I didn’t want to learn new things, I was comfortable where I was at.” Kowcun said, of her younger self. “So my mom making me play a new sport, I was like ‘no way, I don’t want to do that.’”
With Australian ties to basketball, coming to America and playing here is a little bit different for her. She said that the play style is a little more physical than it is in Australia, meaning that the teams here get away with more fouls which she noticed in her scrimmage. Her favorite Australian NBA player she watched growing up was Patty Mills, former San Antonio Spurs point guard.
“You just have to be stronger all together, in Australia, it’s a bit more fast paced, and I feel like it’s the same in the U.S,” she explained.
Kowcun said the toughest part about arriving late was getting acclimated with teammates right away. She arrived after most of the American players. Swedish teammate Hanna Appelgren arrived two weeks after she did. Kowcun said it was harder to make friends at first because all of the Americans on the team had friends set already and it was hard meeting new people when she got in the U.S. for the first time. Now that she’s been with the team for a few months, she has become a lot closer with the team.
“We’ll just continue to build on our chemistry so that we can take it on the court as well,” she said.
One big challenge in moving to the U.S. for Kowcun was eating the different kinds of food in the U.S. She said that she missed her mom’s home cooked meals
“I love the mac-n-cheese in the cafeteria, that’s one of my favorites,” Kowcun said. “I remember I was in quarantine and I was getting food when I first got here and I was like ‘what is this stuff?’ and Snapchatting my teammates asking ‘What’s Miracle Whip?’”
She said her Australian friends send her care packages every once in a while with her favorite Australian foods and snacks. If she could have one thing right now, she said it would be Tim Tams, a brand of chocolate biscuit.
The coaching staff did their part in making Kowcun comfortable when she stepped into the U.S. for the first time. She was really looking forward to being here in person and being on campus with her teammates. This season, she’s looking forward to developing her skills and strengths on the court. She loved the weight room and facilities at NDSCS were the ultimate difference maker in her decision to commit to playing basketball at NDSCS.
Kowcun is looking forward to creating a good team culture and a good environment for everyone else.
“For me personally, I just want to motivate my teammates to work hard on and off the court to support and encourage each other, and hopefully that will carry us and lead us to the finals,” Kowcun said. “For me, I just want to improve on my confidence and improve my skills.”
Kowcun is looking forward to playing in the team’s first game of the season against Lake Region State College on Friday, Jan. 22.
