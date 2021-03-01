The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats had one of their best games of the season Sunday, Feb. 28 against Bismarck State College, winning 90-60 and going to 8-7 on the season.
Wildcat guard Ambah Kowcun had 33 points on 11-16 shooting. Zaraya March had a triple-double, getting 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
"We had some revenge on our mind," Head Coach Adam Jacobson said about Sunday's game against the Mystics.
"You have one kid who can just shoot and another who can go downhill (down the court) whenever she want," Jacobson said about Kowcun and March.
four out of the seven Wildcats players in the rotation totaled double figures in the win. The Wildcats shot 52 percent overall and 48 percent from three-point range. Earning a 30-point win over a team they previously lost to this season is a great way to go into the final month of the regular season. They are in third place in the Mon-Dak Conference.
The Wildcats will be on the road this week against United Tribes Technical College Wednesday, March 3.
