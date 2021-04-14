Kowcun named NJCAA Division 1 Freshman of the Year finalist

NDSCS freshman guard Ambah Kowcun was named a finalist for World Exposure Report’s Freshman of the Year. Kowcun was one of six finalists, and one of two in the Mon-Dak Conference.

 Daily News File Photo

North Dakota State College of Science basketball player Ambah Kowcun was one of six finalists named for the World Exposure Report’s Division 1 Freshman of the Year.

Wildcats guard Kowcun had much higher scoring totals then most of the country this season. She had 23.2 points per game, which was third in the country. She had 95 made three-pointers, which was the best in the NJCAA by 20 three-pointers made. She was second in the nation for total points (531). Kowcun totaled six games this season with 30 plus points in a game. 

Head Coach Adam Jacobson sent a tweet out Tuesday, April 13, praising Kowcun and her work this year. 

“Great to see our own Ambah Kowcun as a Finalist for NJCAA Div. 1 National Freshman of the year! Ambah is no doubt the best shooter in the country and one the best scorers! Excited to have her back next year!” Jacobson said. 

Jacobson did sharethat Kowcun will be back for a second season with the Wildcats. They will be returning one of the most lethal scorers in the country to go along with a highly anticipated recruiting class for next season. 

