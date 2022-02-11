Kowcun scores 1,000th point in 103-96 OT win

Ambah Kowcun (pictured) became the second player in NDSCS women’s basketball history to reach the 1,000-point mark in career scoring. Kowcun is having a fine season with averages of 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
North Dakota State College of Science sophomore Ambah Kowcun poured in 34 points in a 103-96 overtime victory at Bismarck State College Thursday, Feb. 10. In the process, the Australian guard scored her 1,000th point, joining Brittney Thibeaux (2014-16, 1,069 pts.) as the only Lady Wildcats to achieve the mark since the program’s inception in 1975.
Kowcun put on a clinic, making 10 of 18 shots from the floor, knocking down 5 of 10 threes and sinking all nine of her free throws in the OT thriller. She added six rebounds and three assists to her memorable performance.
Ivane Tensaie, the other Splash Sister, generated 23 points and was also perfect from the free-throw line on six attempts. The freshman point guard led NDSCS with six assists. Overall, the Wildcats made the Mystics pay at the charity stripe on 23-of-27 shooting in a razor-thin basketball game.
Brooke Peters, fresh off Daily News Player of the Week honors, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. NDSCS played the post by committee, with Laurie Cren, Arthel Massaquoi and Maile Hunt combining for 18 points and 20 rebounds. The 6’4” Hunt was a menace on the glass with 10 boards, while Massaquoi rejected two shots in the contest.
Lynnsey Hady and A’Iyana Jones both saw less than 20 minutes of court time, but every second mattered. Hady tallied nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and grabbed a game-high three steals. Jones made 4 of 5 free throws in an eight-point performance off the bench.
NDSCS faced a Mystics lineup that was matchup proof and struck from everywhere. Six players scored double figures and nine players in total found the basket. Sam Oech (20 pts., 10 reb.) and Reile Payne (11 pts., 11 reb., 6 ast.) generated double-doubles for the home team. The Mystics buried 13 triples at a 52% clip to keep up with the blazing NDSCS offense.
NDSCS (24-2, 17-1 Mon-Dak) clinched the Mon-Dak Conference regular season title with the victory. Bismarck State (20-5, 13-5 Mon-Dak) slid into a second-place tie with Williston State College (16-11, 13-5 Mon-Dak) with two games remaining before the Region XIII Tournament begins.
