Kowcun's 30 points bests Ladyjacks

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Wildcats went down to the wire with the Dakota College of Bottineau, defeating the Ladyjacks 75-69 Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Wildcats struggled in the first quarter and let the Ladyjacks go up 20-11.
"It affected our kids a little bit," Head Coach Adam Jacobson said, about the team's slow start.
NDSCS went on a big 15-5 run throughout the second quarter and kept this one close to the very end. Ambah Kowcun led the run for the Wildcats, and continued into the second half when she got 18 of her 30 points. Zaraya March had 20 points and 16 rebounds. She got her points when she needed to get them down the stretch. She shot 7 for 10 and shot 6 for 7 inside three-point range.
"Those are our two kids that are hard to stop, and they can get going at any point. Ambah with her shooting and Zaraya with her rebounding and finishing ability," Jacobson said.
Brooke Peters continued to make big shots for the Wildcats. She had nine points after starting 0-5 in the first half, and she made two big three-pointers to help seal the deal over the Ladyjacks.
"She refocused after halftime, came out and had some balance on her shot, her two threes were daggers in my opinion," Jacobson said.
The Wildcats had a good test at home and are now on a roll. They've won three in a row and will take on Dawson Community College for a two-game series Feb. 20-21 at Ed Werre Arena. Tip-off for both games will be at 4 p.m.
