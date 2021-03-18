Kowcun's 37 points help Wildcats dominate Royals

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats defeated Lake Region 94-52 and are now 11-7 on the season.
"We're excited about the fact that we played hard the entire game," Head Coach Adam Jacobson said.
The Wildcats were off to a fast start. They led 31-12 after the first quarter. The game slowed down in the second quarter when Lake Region made a run to cut the 19 point lead down to nine.
The Wildcats continued to shoot the ball well after the Lake Region 14-3 second quarter run and ran away with this game. Jacobson thought the same thing was going to happen at United Tribes Technical College where they had a big lead Tuesday, March 16 and won 76-70.
"Definitely, it crossed my mind," Jacobson said. "Ambah's (Kowcun) steal at the end I thought set the tone for us going into halftime."
Ambah Kowcun had 37 points and 10 three-pointers in the game. Brooke Peters added some points herself with 10 on 3-7 shooting. Both Kowcun and Peters were great off-ball and found different ways to get open on offense. Zaraya March was just one assist shy of her second triple-double of the season. She had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
"It's incredible," Jacobson said about Kowcun's shooting. "She did a good job moving, and the team did a great job setting screens for her. Our kids did a great job making good passes to her. That's the type of player we were going to get when we got her from Australia, and I'm proud of her."
The Wildcats host Bismarck State College Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. They are now 11-7 on the season with three games remaining in the regular season.
