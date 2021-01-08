Krump impresses at Valley City

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Wahpeton Huskies wrestling team met with Valley City in their seventh meet of the season.
Despite falling to Valley City 78-6, the Huskies had all of their wrestlers back from injuries and quarantine.
In the 285-pound weight class, Joshua Krump was impressive for the Huskies. He pinned Valley City’s Devon Thomton in 3:02. Krump had the only win for the Huskies, as many other wrestlers put up a good battle on the mat.
Kaleb Mostoller put up a great fight in the 152 weight class against Valley City’s Espen Kunze. He was pinned but it took 4:35 for that to happen. Myles Hinkley came into his first match weighing in at 160 after having a starting weight of 152. It took 2:50 for him to get pinned in his match against Ezra Hanse.
For the most part, Wahpeton had wrestlers compete in almost every weight class. That was something that you couldn’t say at the beginning of the season. With the return of some Wahpeton wrestlers, the team should be in great shape moving forward with their season. the Huskies will be facing off against Milbank in a home duel at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 14. More Wahpeton wrestlers will be looking to get back in a groove as they prepare for their first home meet in 2021.
