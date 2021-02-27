New North Dakota state wrestling champion Josh Krump has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in Wahpeton's school history. It all started when Krump was at Wahpeton Elementary School. Tanner Thiel gave him the suggestion to come to wrestling practice, so he thought he was going to be the next John Cena or Steve Austin. The next day, he showed up to practice in jeans and knew that it definitely wasn't what he thought it was. His youth coach Wayne Hample enhanced the experience for him.
"Ever since that first year, I've loved it," Krump said.
Since day he showed up to wrestling practice in jeans, he's wanted to be great. Watching all of the seniors who came before him really pushed Krump to become the best version of himself.
"I was at the 15 and under and I went 0-2 and I remember saying, 'You know what, I'm going to be a state champion someday.' I remember Hunter McCall, and I remember Hunter McCall, our coach, was sitting right in front of me and just looked back at me and said, 'This guy thinks he's going to win the state title?' and that very next year, there he was coaching me in the finals match," Krump said. "All that time watching other people be successful really drives a guy."
Krump gave Head Coach Ryan Brandt high expectations when when filled in during the 2019-20 season.
"The first day I got to meet him, he was very respectful towards me," Brandt said. "He walked in with his cowboys hat and cowboys boots on, a bigger kid, looked like he had a build to him, so I was pretty happy with that."
Brandt loved his work ethic from day one.
"He's worked his butt off in the offseason and he's lifted everyday and he's tried to do as much as he could everyday to get better in that wrestling room," Brandt said.
After making the state title match his sophomore year, junior year comes around and Krump suffered a pretty gruesome arm injury, keeping him out of the state tournament. Krump was devastated when the injury happened.
"It was heartbreaking," Krump said. "It was probably one of the lowest points ever."
Krump said it was hard and very stressful to go through that injury. He set a long term goal to get back to that state title match and winning it. He asked himself 'is this all you want to be?' and worked on himself. Coming back to wrestling, it wasn't as easy as many think. He couldn't thanks his teammates and coaches more for their support through the roughest time of his life.
This past offseason, Krump wasn't sure if he was going to come back and wrestle.
"To be honest, I didn't do jack crap during quarantine," Krump said. "What happened was, I wasn't even sure if I was going to wrestle. After that, I was at such a low point, to where I didn't care no more. I was weighing 270, 260 and I looked at myself and said 'Josh, how do you want to be remembered?'"
Krump would work out like crazy after practices and putting in extra time. He was making up that time because everyone else was putting in the work throughout the summer.
"I had more drive than anyone in the state of North Dakota in my weight class did because I knew this was my last year and I was going out with a bang," Krump said.
It took a while, but Krump got back to 100 percent by the time he was at his first leg that he had to wrestle at. He was the most happy with his arm because it didn't tweak, he said. There was a "warm fuzzy feeling" in there, as he described it, but overall there were no problems with his arm. He came back and had an 11-0 record during his senior season.
Over the last four years, he learned a lot since being on the wrestling team.
"I learned that you're gonna get hit, and you're gonna get hit hard. It all depends how you land, because if you land on your back, you can look up and you can get up," Krump said.
The other two things he learned about were family and work. He learned that the wrestling team was family, including the coaches. He also learned how to put in the work to become a state champion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.