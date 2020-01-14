One of the toughest tournaments Wahpeton participates in every year is the Bismarck Rotary Tournament. To place at the competition is a massive achievement and Josh Krump was the runner-up at 220 pounds on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The first three matches for Krump were all pins, including one against the third-ranked 220-pounder in North Dakota. His semifinal battle was a 5-1 victory by decision against a tough grappler from Watertown, South Dakota.
“(Krump) wrestled that Watertown kid in the semifinals who was a pretty big and tough kid,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said. “That was a good matchup because he wrestles a lot like the kid who Josh will run into at state. Josh did a great job of hand fighting, taking his shots and setting up his shots really well.”
In the finals, Krump had to square off with Brodey Skogen from wrestling powerhouse Sidney, Montana. Skogen put Krump away in a 10-2 victory by major decision.
“We set up a gameplan for him to go out there and execute. It was just one of those things where the gameplan went out the window,” Brandt said. “He just wasn’t being the aggressor in the match. I think if he was being the aggressor in the match, he would’ve beaten that kid and I still think he could beat that kid every time he wrestles him.”
Skogen and his Sidney team finished first in the competitive tourney.
“Bismarck Rotary Tournament is probably going to be tougher than what state will be for a lot of our guys,” Brandt said. “There’s some really good out-of-state teams there. Sidney, Montana, who pretty much ran away with the tournament, had seven guys in the finals.”
Krump was the lone placer in Bismarck. Logan Gjerdevig (195 pounds), Garrett Lathrop (170 pounds), Jordan Miller (182 pounds) and Hunter Owens (126 pounds) each pinned an opponent on the weekend. Shea Truesdell (138 pounds) picked up a 14-12 victory by decision.
“There were a couple of guys who I don’t think performed to what they thought they could or what I thought they could,” Brandt said. “I think overall we did pretty good. In the second day a lot of our varsity guys that got knocked out the first day ended up wrestling a lot better the second day.”
Next up for the Huskies is a 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 road dual against Fargo South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.