Lady ‘Cats clinch No. 1 seed, Larson lights it up for NDSCS men

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Bismarck State on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a Mon-Dak Conference doubleheader at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats swept the Mystics, improving their combined home record to an impressive 23-1 for the season.
Lady Wildcats 74, Mystics 62
It was another day at the office for Grace Massaquoi and Ivy Fox, as the freshman tandem helped NDSCS (23-4) clinch the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region XIII playoffs. Massaquoi (17 points, eight rebounds, steal, block) and Fox (12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) posted similar stat lines, each making six shots.
Charita “Tiny” Lewis frustrated the Mystics with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arianna Berryhill also swiped three steals to go along with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Quinn Neppl made all four of her free throws to finish with eight points and five rebounds. Maile Hunt recorded six points and eight rebounds in her center role, while Jordan Toman and Nadia Post added two points each, with Post pulling down five boards in the process.
Thursday’s victory was a big one, as NDSCS was coming off a hiccup at Lake Region State on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Royals nipped the ‘Cats by a score of 87-85, led by 26 points from Kyla Fitzgerald and 22 points, six assists and four boards from Tiziana Huici. Massaquoi (25 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Neppl (13 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Lewis (19 points, four rebounds, three assists) were the top performers for NDSCS.
Wildcats 82, Mystics 60
NDSCS reeled off its ninth consecutive win, riding the hot hand of West Fargo Sheyenne alumni Kaleb Larson. The freshman drilled 8-of-12 attempts from three, accounting for all of his 24 points in a scintillating display of shooting. Larson is making 2.6 triples per night, good for third in the Mon-Dak Conference. The shooting guard is connecting at a 45% rate from downtown, despite many of his shots coming from well behind the three-point line.
Devin Newsome slid into the starting lineup to provide 15 points and five assists from his guard spot. Detavius Frierson did it all, tallying 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Peyton Newbern ran the point with excellent vision, recording 10 points and eight assists.
Breckenridge alumni Noah Christensen led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds, adding six points, three assists and a pair of blocks inside. The sophomore center ranks fourth in Mon-Dak rebounding with 7.2 per game, while his 1.1 blocks per game ranks third.
NDSCS took a 39-31 lead into the locker room. Like they’ve done all season at home, the Wildcats blitzed Bismarck State to claim a 43-29 advantage in the second half. The Mystics shot 46% overall, but couldn’t keep pace with an NDSCS squad that buried 59% of its looks.
Deonte’ Martinez led the Mystics with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jayden Bernard scored 13 and Garrett Bader chipped in 10. Martinez tops the conference with a 60.4% mark from the field this season.
Prior to Thursday’s home triumph over the Mystics, NDSCS made easy work of the Royals at Lake Region State on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wildcats placed six players in double-figure scoring during a 97-53 win. Micah Swallow scored 19, Larson 15, Christensen 14, Agwa Nywesh 12, Frierson 10 and Newsome 10. Christensen led the team with eight rebounds and three steals. Newbern led the way with seven assists in a game where NDSCS shared the rock for 30 total assists.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.