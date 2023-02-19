The North Dakota State College of Science men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Bismarck State on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a Mon-Dak Conference doubleheader at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats swept the Mystics, improving their combined home record to an impressive 23-1 for the season.

Lady Wildcats 74, Mystics 62

Lady ‘Cats clinch No. 1 seed, Larson lights it up for NDSCS men
The NDSCS Lady Wildcats will enter the Region XIII playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their first season under the direction of Head Coach Park Masterson  
Kaleb Larson (11) poured in 24 points, all of them behind the arc, in a home win vs. Bismarck State College.


