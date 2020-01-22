Emily-Kate Parker
Emily-Kate Parker and the North Dakota State College of Science women came through for a road win on Monday, Jan. 20.

North Dakota State College of Science led United Tribes Technical College by three at halftime and came through on both ends in the second half to take home a 68-53 road win on Monday, Jan. 20.

Kate Carlson continued her dominant sophomore campaign with 19 points to lead the Wildcats. She was joined in double figures by Zaraya March with 11.

Science took care of the ball with only a dozen turnovers in the victory.

The Wildcats (16-3) host the Bismarck State College Mystics in their next game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

NDSCS Stat Leaders

Points

Kate Carlson- 19

Zaraya March- 11

Justyna Butler- 9

Rebounds

Emma Ogitchida- 5

Kate Carlson- 4

Nikkie Metcalfe- 4

Assists

Butler- 2

Ogitchida- 2

Emily-Kate Parker- 2

Steals

Metcalfe- 2

Ogitchida- 2

Parker- 2

