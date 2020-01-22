North Dakota State College of Science led United Tribes Technical College by three at halftime and came through on both ends in the second half to take home a 68-53 road win on Monday, Jan. 20.
Kate Carlson continued her dominant sophomore campaign with 19 points to lead the Wildcats. She was joined in double figures by Zaraya March with 11.
Science took care of the ball with only a dozen turnovers in the victory.
The Wildcats (16-3) host the Bismarck State College Mystics in their next game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Points
Kate Carlson- 19
Zaraya March- 11
Justyna Butler- 9
Rebounds
Emma Ogitchida- 5
Kate Carlson- 4
Nikkie Metcalfe- 4
Assists
Butler- 2
Ogitchida- 2
Emily-Kate Parker- 2
Steals
Metcalfe- 2
Ogitchida- 2
Parker- 2
