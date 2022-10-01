Lady Huskies are built to last

The Wahpeton girls golf team finished its regular season ranked third in the Eastern Dakota Conference with a 364 average. As the Lady Huskies mush toward Monday’s Class A State Tournament in Jamestown, North Dakota, let’s take a look at their talented roster.
The program is fortunate to have two leaders on the links, senior captains McKena Koolmo and Lily Anderson. Head Coach Jeff Ralph doesn’t always award captain status to golfers, but Anderson and Koolmo will receive the prestigious “C” patches for their letterman jackets at season’s end.
“They’ve been around forever. I was just looking back at the 2019 results and they played at state,” Ralph said. “It’s good to have seniors like those two, who played their best golf at the end of their senior season. They’re leaders on our team, they’re not just occupying a spot because they’re a senior.”
Halle Miller (So.) is already a star, ranking sixth in the EDC with an 85.1 average. I’ve written about her extensively this season. Her distance game is unrivaled, forcing most golfers to hit twice before reaching Miller’s drive.
Scout Woods joins Miller as sophomores that play like seniors at times. She ranks 16th in the conference. Even when Woods blows up on a hole, which isn’t often, she reels it back in. After hitting out of bounds twice on No. 15 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton, she drilled a 20-foot putt to slap a silver lining on a nine-stroke hole.
“She makes that nine, then she goes to No. 16 and hits an absolute bomb by the water. She was 120 yards out from the green,” Ralph said. “To bounce back from that debacle on No. 15 just kinda got her going. She’s a girl that figured out if you just keep working and grinding things will happen. I’m really confident in how she’s gonna play this week. I see her having two good days in Jamestown.”
Olivia Hansen (So.) is working on improving her long game to compliment her great chip-and-putt performances.
“Every tournament we needed Olivia to come through, she did. She had an 88 at Fargo Country Club, arguably one of the tougher courses we play,” Ralph said. “Her next step as a golfer is gonna be when she hits it a little farther. That just comes with maturity and playing a little more. She has the short game, now it’s a matter of not hitting a hybrid into every par-4. In practice, she’s a coachable kid that wants to get better and she’s gonna make our team stronger.”
Claire Langenwalter (Fr.) is a core component of Wahpeton’s future plans. She’s another big hitter who’s taking steps to tighten up her game.
“We’ve seen improvement off the tee from Claire. Her good rounds, she’s striking the ball well and it’s in the fairway. She’s a pretty long hitter and that gives her an opportunity to score,” Ralph said. “That’s her calling card, she drives just as far as Halle and Scout. Once she dials in the 60- and 80-yard shots, we’ll see some things from her.”
Wahpeton Junior Varsity Coach Tyler Baukol sees the influx of talent coming up the ranks. He’s worked closely with London Nordick (So.) to prepare her for varsity play in the season’s to come.
“London has just been really consistent. She bought a new putter this year, she loves it, and she’s gained a lot of confidence around the green,” Baukol said
Another golfer on the rise is Ella Langenwalter, a junior high athlete.
“Ella hits the ball a long way for a seventh grader,” Baukol said. “She swings through the ball, which is really fun to see. It’s not just a little doink that goes in the fairway. She goes after it and gets a good swing. She doesn’t really care where it goes, she’s kind of like, ‘Alright, it’s in the trees, we can go from here.’”
Nordick and Ella Graves (So.) have been the two JV golfers frequently filling the back end of Wahpeton’s varsity scorecard.
“Those two have to be ready to play varsity. We’ve seen girls get to varsity and it’s too much. This year we’re with arguably two of the best teams in the state in Davies and Red River. Sometimes the pressure of having to play with those really good players is tough. That’s hopefully the step forward they take next year,” Ralph said.
Wahpeton placed sixth at the 2021 state tournament and looks poised for another formidable finish. No matter what happens in Jamestown, Wahpeton is positioned to hang with the EDC elite once again next season.
“I would think we would be at least the same team next year,” Ralph said. “London and Ella (Graves) played virtually every tournament. They were on those courses getting that experience. There were a couple other girls waiting in the wings that didn’t get the opportunity that they had. They’re not just gonna let them have that spot. That healthy competition is good. When we look at that crew of girls, they all take lessons, they all play summer tournaments and that’s the name of the game right there.”
Ralph pointed to Gillian Hoeft, Ella Langenwalter and Maddy Riveland as golfers to watch in 2023. One thing is certain — the Huskies are built to last.
