Lady Huskies are built to last
Top, Halle Miller is Wahpeton’s top golfer. Bottom left, Scout Woods helped Wahpeton shoot a 353 on Sept. 17. Bottom right, Lily Anderson is one of two seniors on the Huskies team.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

2022 SEASON IN REVIEW

Wahpeton Individual Highlights

Halle Miller

85.1 season average (6th EDC)

Season-low 79 @ East West Classic

Season-best 4th place @ Bois de Sioux

10th place @ East Region Tournament

10 of 12 rounds under 90

Scout Woods

91.1 season average (16th EDC)

Season-low 86 @ Village Green

Season-best 6th place @ Village Green

Three rounds under 90

McKena Koolmo

91.2 season average (18th EDC)

Top-10 finishes @ Bois de Sioux & King’s Walk

Season-low 85 @ King’s Walk

Season-best 7th place at Bois de Sioux

Three rounds under 90

Claire Langenwalter

94.2 season average (23rd EDC)

Season-low 90 @ Grand Forks Country Club

London Nordick

Season-low 91 at Edgewood

20th place @ East Region Tournament

Olivia Hansen

94.8 season average (25th EDC)

Season-low 88 @ Fargo Country Club

Season-best 13th place at Bois de Sioux

Top-15 finishes @ Bois de Sioux & FCC

Lily Anderson

95.1 season average (28th EDC)

Season-low 91 at King’s Walk & FCC

Season-best 20th place at King’s Walk

Ella Graves

98.0 season average (48th EDC)

Varsity season-low 96 @ King’s Walk

The Wahpeton girls golf team finished its regular season ranked third in the Eastern Dakota Conference with a 364 average. As the Lady Huskies mush toward Monday’s Class A State Tournament in Jamestown, North Dakota, let’s take a look at their talented roster.

McKena Koolmo walks the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton with Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph.

The program is fortunate to have two leaders on the links, senior captains McKena Koolmo and Lily Anderson. Head Coach Jeff Ralph doesn’t always award captain status to golfers, but Anderson and Koolmo will receive the prestigious “C” patches for their letterman jackets at season’s end.

Olivia Hansen set a new career low this year and showcased a sweet short game around the green. She will be expected to lead the Huskies in 2023.
Claire Langenwalter will be a key member of the 2023 Wahpeton varsity team after showing flashes of potential this year. Langenwalter projects as a low 90s golfer.
London Nordick had a fun season alternating between the junior varsity and varsity ranks. She found her way with a new putter, leading to more smiles on the course.
Ella Graves is ready to take the next step in her golf career after a solid season competing at the junior varsity level and the Minnesota PGA Junior Tour.


