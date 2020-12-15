Lady Huskies basketball drops opener

Wahpeton girls basketball went on the road Monday, Dec. 14 against Fargo Davies and fell 100-51.
The Lady Huskies battled a tough Fargo Davies team that shot 14 for 28 from three-point range. The Lady Huskies had Scout Woods shoot six of nine and total 17 points. McKenna Koolmo shot seven of 10 and had 15 points in the game.
Fargo Davies made the most of a deep bench as they outscored the Huskies bench 53-7. Fargo Davies grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to the Lady Huskies 20 defensive rebounds in the game.
Wahpeton is still looking for their identity to start the season, which is normal because of the circumstances that COVID-19 has put every team in. If they are going to have a good chance at winning games, they will need other players beside Woods and Koolmo to step up to become a big part of the team's game plan moving forward.
The Lady Huskies only shot four for 11 from three-point range. They also totaled 21 turnovers to Fargo Davies's three.
Wahpeton will play at Fargo South for a second consecutive road game. The Lady Huskies hope to seek improvement from their 49-point loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.