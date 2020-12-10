Wahpeton girls basketball is off and running and they will have a lot of holes to fill. There are just three seniors on this year’s team and they are looking to find a new identity for this team. They are returning just one starter from the beginning of last season. They have been practicing since North Dakota gave them the green light to start practicing on Monday, Nov. 30. Head coach Brian Watson has been searching for the leadership of this Lady Huskies team.
“Us as coaches are looking and things are going well as of right now,” Watson said. “We still have to keep in mind that we are playing against ourselves and playing against a young team, yeah you can do those things and get away with some of those things in practice.”
He mentioned how he feels good about where the team is so far, but it is still going to be a battle throughout the season. There has not been any set role for each of these players going into the season. Practices so far have been about getting players acclimated back up to basketball speed and getting the extra repetitions needed before the season starts. Watson loves the competition level that has been set so far throughout practices.
One player that Watson looks to make a big jump this year is Aiyanna Allard. Watson looks forward to seeing how well she can play when she has high confidence and her three-point shot is hitting.
“We have a big mix of freshman and eighth graders who might find time on the floor, and it’s really hard to say right now who those players are going to be,” Watson said. “We really won’t know what we are capable of doing until we get out there on the floor.
One senior captain on the team, Haley Kjar, is looking forward to a big season.
“We all work together as one big family,” Kjar said. “Our energy is looking good, so I’m really looking forward to that.”
Kjar mentioned how a lot of the players have stepped up to become leaders for this team and bring some of the younger players under their wing for this season. There are only three seniors on this years’ team with Kjar being one of them. Kjar sees a lot of potential in freshman guard Amaya Max. She thinks that she can eventually compete at the college level, saying “She’ll be a big influence on this team when she’s older.”
Kjar said the team is getting the underclassmen involved in some of the community events happening and have stayed connected throughout the preseason. The Lady Huskies tip-off their season at Fargo Davies at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
