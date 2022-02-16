The Wahpeton Huskies basketball program swept Eastern Dakota Conference foe Valley City at home Tuesday, Feb. 15 in a convincing fashion. The Huskies forced the Hi-Liners into plenty of lowlights in a defensive display for the boys and an offensive outburst for the girls.
Girls Basketball — Lady Huskies 88, Hi-Liners 75
The Lady Huskies (9-10) established a new single-game scoring record for Wahpeton with 88 points in the nightcap, topping the previous school mark of 84.
"We've been able to put up a lot of points this season and not always come out on the positive end. To score that many points and come out with the win, we're certainly happy with that," Lady Huskies Head Coach Brian Watson said. "We have four or five girls who can lead us in scoring, which is something unique. We also have scoring off the bench that we've never had before."
That bench scoring came courtesy of Emma Bontjes, who sent Wahpeton into the half with a dagger three from the left wing. The Huskies’ second-unit star dropped 22 points and blocked two shots to continue her recent hot streak.
Scout Woods dominated the game for long stretches in a 24-point performance. Woods had her compass set north and moved the ball forward into the Hi-Liner interior for 13 first-half points. The freshman wasn’t relying on a referee whistle to bail her out, she absorbed contact and used it to create space on most of her layup attempts, keeping her eyes on the rim and finishing with a vengeance.
"Some players have certain rules when they get a long rebound. With Scout, it's 'go score'. She's got the speed to do that. Everybody else is below the free-throw line, so she's only got one or two girls to beat to the basket," Watson said.
McKena Koolmo dished out four assists on pinpoint skip passes from the perimeter to Woods and Taya Lunneborg at the low post. Koolmo struggled with her shot, but wisely fell back on her court vision to contribute in Wahpeton’s impressive scoring explosion.
"When her scoring opportunities are taken away, McKena is able to find her teammates. That gives us flexibility to gameplan in different ways," Watson said. "As a player, she's been the consummate teammate this year, a good leader. She's had to adjust to a little adversity and that's made her own season and her teammates better as well."
Lidia Motl stamped the victory with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists from her point guard spot. Lunneborg was key defensively with nine points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks at the center position. Wahpeton showcased threats from all sectors of the floor to rewrite the record books.
"The goal is to be playing our best basketball now. We wanna be the team that nobody wants to play come playoff time," Watson said. "We got it done offensively, and if we can get a few things tweaked on the defensive end, we can be that team."
Boys Basketball — Huskies 57, Hi-Liners 41
Ethan Manock was the most valuable asset for the Huskie boys despite battling foul trouble, providing 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes. Manock was dialed in on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.
“We want Ethan to touch the ball on every possession,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “He was really good at Fargo North for a half and played a complete game at Red River. When he was in the game tonight, he was aggressive going to the rim. He drove in against (Ari) Bratrud, a 300-pound kid stopping him, and went up to score or draw a foul. We need that post play.”
Valley City abandoned attacking the hoop with the high-flying Manock patrolling the paint, launching 22 threes and making just two of them. Wahpeton’s guard tandem of Caden Hockert and Caden Kappes did a great job of racing to open shooters on the outside.
“We covered shooters pretty good. When you’re in the zone (defense) the question is, can you rebound? I thought we rebounded really well,” Ralph said. “I kept thinking we should play more man, but they kept missing, so it worked out tonight.”
Jackson Clooten and Jayden King kept the intensity inside when Manock sat down with his second and third fouls. Clooten ripped down eight boards and King grabbed seven to go along with nine points. The strong post presence allowed Riley Thimjon to nail a pair of 3-pointers. Thimjon did a little bit of everything with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“I thought Jackson was pretty good on offense. He’s hanging around the rim and he’s crashing the offensive glass,” Ralph said. “Jayden is being aggressive with the basketball. That gets people off of Hockert and Riley so we can knock down those shots. Riley did that in the Breckenridge game. He also had five 3s in the first half of a junior varsity game, so we’ve seen flashes of that. In the first half, he didn’t even look at the basket. When he did, they had to honor it and that gets you open to shoot it.”
Kappes was steady all game in his point guard role with 10 points, seven assists and four rebounds. The highlight of the night came late in the second half, when Kappes lobbed a pass from the high right wing to a leaping Manock for the dunk.
The Huskies (3-15) host Grand Forks Central at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The Lady Huskies travel to Fargo Shanley Friday, Feb. 18 for a 7:15 p.m. showdown.
