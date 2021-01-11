Lady Huskies drop both games in weekend slate

On Friday Jan. 8 and Saturday Jan. 9, The Wahpeton Lady Huskies dropped two close games against Valley City and West Fargo Sheyenne, falling to the Hi-Liners 57-53 and to the Mustangs 71-53.
The Huskies visited the Hi-Liners in a game that went down to the wire. This came down to free throw shooting as both teams shot under 40 percent from the line. The Huskies had just 11 turnovers as they did a great job taking care of the ball and making the most of every possession.
McKena Koolmo scored 15 points and got four rebounds while Scout Woods got 12 points and eight rebounds and fouled out of the game Friday night.
Saturday’s game against West Fargo Sheyenne was a lot closer than most expected. The team was down just 35-26 at halftime and kept pushing the Mustangs to the brinck. They were drawing fouls in the second half but were not converting on their free throw attempts, as they made 10 of 23 free throws. If they made more free throws, the Lady Huskies had a chance to pull off the upset against the Mustangs.
“The last three games we’ve gotten off to really good starts, which I’m really happy with,” Head Coach Brian Watson said. “I don’t think they were ready for what we came out in defensively, then they started to figure us out a bit. I think we got a little bit tired in the second half.”
Watson thought that the team did some good things defensively, they just didn’t execute at the free throw line. He was happy with Haley Kjar’s performance because of the two steals on the defensive end. McKena Koolmo had a big game on Saturday totaling 18 points on 7-15 shooting.
The Lady Huskies have been playing well as of late, they really need to work on hitting free throws when they can in late game situations and they will be a lot closer in these games.
They will host Shanley with tip-off at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12. They are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get back on track.
