Lady Huskies drop second straight game

The Lady Huskies fall to 0-2 on the season as they shot at just 24 percent in their loss Thursday, Dec. 17.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies basketball team went on the road on Thursday, Dec. 17 and fell to Fargo South 75-41.

The Lady Huskies had a lot of struggles throughout the game, but one in particular was taking care of the basketball. They turned the ball over 27 times while Fargo South only turned it over four times.

It was just a 29-18 game at halftime for the Lady Huskies, which means that they were in striking distance going into the locker room. Haley Kjar stepped up after having a disappointing first game. She had 12 points shooting three for 10 overall and three for seven from three-point range. After having a great first game, Scout Woods had a shockingly bad shooting day, making just one shot on 14 attempts. She totaled just four points, but did her part everywhere else on the floor as she had 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Lady Huskies shot just 24 percent in the game. They will go on the road this Saturday, Dec. 19 to face Devils Lake. The Lady Huskies are still looking for their first win on the season.

Tags

Load comments