Lady Huskies drop second straight game

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies basketball team went on the road on Thursday, Dec. 17 and fell to Fargo South 75-41.
The Lady Huskies had a lot of struggles throughout the game, but one in particular was taking care of the basketball. They turned the ball over 27 times while Fargo South only turned it over four times.
It was just a 29-18 game at halftime for the Lady Huskies, which means that they were in striking distance going into the locker room. Haley Kjar stepped up after having a disappointing first game. She had 12 points shooting three for 10 overall and three for seven from three-point range. After having a great first game, Scout Woods had a shockingly bad shooting day, making just one shot on 14 attempts. She totaled just four points, but did her part everywhere else on the floor as she had 10 rebounds.
As a team, the Lady Huskies shot just 24 percent in the game. They will go on the road this Saturday, Dec. 19 to face Devils Lake. The Lady Huskies are still looking for their first win on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.