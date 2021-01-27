Lady Huskies fall to Fargo Davies

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Wahpeton fell to Fargo Davies 75-36 for the second time this season.
The Lady Huskies have improved since the last time these two teams met for the first game of the season in December 2020. The Huskies held Davies to 75 points after allowing 100 the first time. Their defense played well as they held the Eagles to 38 percent shooting and 33 percent from three-point range. Eighth grader Scout Woods was the only player in double figures for the Lady Huskies. She totaled 10 points and three rebounds.
“I was happy with the way our defense was (tonight),” Head Coach Brian Watson said. “If we could just take care of the ball, I think that we would be in business.”
The Lady Huskies totaled 22 turnovers in the game. If they take care of the basketball better, they will be in great shape for the rest of the season.
McKena Koolmo had a great day in the paint. She had five points and six rebounds for the Lady Huskies.
“We need McKena to be able to score,” Watson said. “We just have to figure out how to get everyone going on the same night.”
One thing Watson wants from his players is to play with composure for the rest of the season. He noticed that it got kind of away from them when it mattered down the stretch.
The Lady Huskies will play Devils Lake. at home Friday, Jan. 28.They are in for another tough matchup as they look to take down the Firebirds.
