Lady Huskies finish 5th in Valley City

Ella Graves sends a long approach shot over the water at Bjornson Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 11. Graves’ game has plenty of upside as she looks to lock up a spot on the Wahpeton Lady Huskies scorecard following the graduation of seniors Lily Anderson and McKena Koolmo.

 Courtesy Lisa Graves

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies teed off the 2023 golf season at Bjornson Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 11, carding a team score of 373 to place fifth amongst 11 Eastern Dakota Conference schools. Early morning temperatures hovered in the mid 60s, setting the stage for a 75-degree afternoon.

Grand Forks Red River (316) won the meet, followed by Fargo Davies (323), West Fargo Sheyenne (354) and West Fargo (357).

Halle Miller appears poised for a strong season after cracking the top 15 in her first round.
Claire Langenwalter prepares to putt on a fair weather afternoon in Valley City, N.D. Langenwalter hopes to refine all aspects of her game to help Wahpeton reach state contender status when the fall season ramps up.


