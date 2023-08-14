Lady Huskies finish 5th in Valley City

Ella Graves sends a long approach shot over the water at Bjornson Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 11. Graves’ game has plenty of upside as she looks to lock up a spot on the Wahpeton Lady Huskies scorecard following the graduation of seniors Lily Anderson and McKena Koolmo.
Claire Langenwalter prepares to putt on a fair weather afternoon in Valley City, N.D. Langenwalter hopes to refine all aspects of her game to help Wahpeton reach state contender status when the fall season ramps up.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies teed off the 2023 golf season at Bjornson Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 11, carding a team score of 373 to place fifth amongst 11 Eastern Dakota Conference schools. Early morning temperatures hovered in the mid 60s, setting the stage for a 75-degree afternoon.
Grand Forks Red River (316) won the meet, followed by Fargo Davies (323), West Fargo Sheyenne (354) and West Fargo (357).
Wahpeton positioned three golfers inside the top 20. Halle Miller (Jr.) led the Wahpeton scorecard with an 89 to earn 15th overall. Olivia Hansen (Jr.) recorded a 90 to place 17th. London Nordick (Jr.) wasn’t far off the pace, carding a 92 to finish 19th.
Miller, a perennial top-10 finisher during her sophomore season, represents the most complete talent on the roster. Her length and athleticism translate to a smooth swing, and her experience has led to increased course management skills in each of the past two seasons.
While the top of the EDC remains super sharp, Wahpeton slotting into the middle of the rankings leaves optimism for another solid season. The Lady Huskies posted their best state tournament score in 2022 and return a number of contributors from that team, including Miller, Hansen, Nordick, Scout Woods (Jr.) and Claire Langenwalter (So.).
Woods flirted with scores in the mid 80s near the tail end of her sophomore season. She rounded out the Lady Huskies card with a 105 on Friday, meaning Wahpeton is likely to improve on its score once Woods gets back into the swing of things and starts pulverizing the ball off the tee box. Woods spent much of her summer on the recruiting trail for track and field and basketball, answering phone calls and weighing college options after putting up all-state numbers in both sports.
Ella Graves (Jr.) shot a 102 and Langenwalter a 103. Both golfers can drive for plus distance and will be looking to tighten up their short game to become consistent forces at the varsity level.
Gillian Hoeft (So.) highlighted the meet for Wahpeton by winning the junior varsity portion with a 9-hole score of 43. Hoeft was followed on the Lady Huskies scorecard by eighth grader Ella Langenwalter (55), sophomore Claire Woods (62), junior Olivia Nelson (63), eighth grader Julia Dohman (63), junior Madyson Riveland (68) and eighth grader Brooke Rosenberg (70).
The JV team placed fifth with a team score of 223. Wahpeton hosts the next EDC meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 17, at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.