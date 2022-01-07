Lady Huskies grind out must-win game

The Wahpeton girls basketball team had a week to think about its 59-53 road loss to Grand Forks Red River prior to another road tilt at Valley City Thursday, Jan. 6. Apparently that was long enough, as the Huskies (2-4) came away with a 51-46 win vs. the Hi-Liners (1-6) in an ugly game where both teams shot 30 percent from the field and under 60 percent from the free-throw line.
Wahpeton only made 13 of 25 free throws, but it didn’t matter, because Valley City only attempted nine the entire game. The Huskies survive and advance, two games away from the .500 mark on the season.
Lida Motl led Wahpeton with 12 points, four steals and five rebounds. Emma Bontjes recorded 10 points and six rebounds. Aiyana Allard, Scout Woods and Taya Lunneborg combined for 23 points to help edge the Hi-Liners. Allard swiped four steals and sophomore Amyah Max did the same in a 17-steal performance for the Huskies defense.
The outcome is a big deal for Head Coach Brian Watson and the Huskies, as Wahpeton looks to climb from the Eastern Dakota Conference cellar and back into contention. They’ve proven they can run with the top teams and Thursday’s must-win game kept them within one game of fourth-place West Fargo Sheyenne. Six teams are separated by one game, all vying for the fourth seed, while Fargo Davies has a two-game cushion in third place, locked in a tight race at the top with Grand Forks Red River and West Fargo.
Wahpeton tips off vs. Grand Forks Central at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in a golden opportunity against an 0-7 Knights team.
