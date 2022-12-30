Editor's note: 3 Borders Sports Network contributed to this story.

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies put the finishing touches on their 2022 schedule Friday, Dec. 30, with an 87-72 home win over Devils Lake. Wahpeton almost broke its program record of 88 points set last season vs. Valley City, improving to 4-0 in the process and snatching a huge Eastern Dakota Conference win. The hosts were sparked by 20 points each from Emma Bontjes and McKena Koolmo, followed by 16 points and 10 rebounds for Scout Woods.

Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Scout Woods fools the Firebirds in transition for a nifty layup.
Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

Olivia Hansen scored seven points in the first half, as Wahpeton piled on the points against Devils Lake. 
Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

Abi Bronson’s press-breaking prowess was crucial vs. Devils Lake. The Wahpeton senior helped her team hold off the Firebirds and carry an eight-point lead into the locker room. Bronson, a senior power forward, supplied five points and four rebounds off the bench. She minimized mistakes and maximized her minutes. 
Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

Emma Bontjes (left) and Lataya Lunneborg (right) have teamed up to give Wahpeton a solid rebounding duo through four games. 
Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

McKena Koolmo (left) gets a chest bump from Wahpeton teammate Amyah Max after finishing through contact during the second half of Friday's girls basketball game vs. Devils Lake. 
Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake
Buy Now

Amyah Max focuses on the basket to score a floater over two Devils Lake defenders. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 