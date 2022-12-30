Lady Huskies hang 87 points on Devils Lake

Abi Bronson’s press-breaking prowess was crucial vs. Devils Lake. The Wahpeton senior helped her team hold off the Firebirds and carry an eight-point lead into the locker room. Bronson, a senior power forward, supplied five points and four rebounds off the bench. She minimized mistakes and maximized her minutes.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies put the finishing touches on their 2022 schedule Friday, Dec. 30, with an 87-72 home win over Devils Lake. Wahpeton almost broke its program record of 88 points set last season vs. Valley City, improving to 4-0 in the process and snatching a huge Eastern Dakota Conference win. The hosts were sparked by 20 points each from Emma Bontjes and McKena Koolmo, followed by 16 points and 10 rebounds for Scout Woods.
Playing without sophomore point guard Halle Miller (illness), Wahpeton looked to its bench for contributions. Junior Amyah Max drew the spot start and provided 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Olivia Hansen stepped into a timely 3-pointer on her way to seven first-half points.
Abi Bronson logged a season-high 17 minutes, making fast-paced decisions to break the Firebirds press defense and keep Wahpeton out front. The senior kickstarted her team by scoring a layup, then drawing a foul and connecting at the charity stripe. The sequence swung momentum, leading to consecutive and-ones by Koolmo and Bontjes that put Wahpeton up by 18 and elicited uproar from the purple and gold faithful.
“We needed to have multiple girls in double figures. Like I said before the game, you never know who it’s gonna be — there’s Amyah with 14 (points) and Olivia with seven,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “Abi had a great first half, was able to get in there, score some points quickly and do some good stuff.”
Sophomore center Lataya Lunneborg blocked the Firebirds on each of their first two possessions, resulting in a timid approach in the paint by Devils Lake for most of the first half. Lunneborg contributed five points, four assists, three steals and three blocks in the game. She continues to draw tough assignments, emerging as a defensive stalwart at all three levels of the Wahpeton zone.
Unselfish interior passing got Devils Lake back into the game. Dump off passes at the low block saw the Huskies spinning in circles, as the Firebirds cut the deficit to 62-57. Bronson put the flames out with a beautiful outlet pass to Koolmo for another three-point play at the rim, pushing the Huskies’ lead back to nine at 71-62 with six minutes remaining.
Wahpeton went to its bread and butter — the dribble drive — drawing contact and converting 26 of 34 free throws. The Lady Huskies’ 47% clip from the field is a positive development after they struggled to crack 30% in each of their first three wins. Coach Watson and company do not care if they win by one or 100, so long as they continue building on a fantastic start in the EDC standings.
“We tried to take some things away from them, but they still put a bunch of points on the board. Fortunately enough, we were able to put 87 up. If we can score 87 and hold ‘em down — I’ll take it,” Watson said. “Last year, we had a couple games where we scored a lot of points and didn’t get a win. Here we are, scoring a lot of points and able to get a win.”
Devils Lake was led by 19 points from Lainey Hall. Claire Heilman (17) and Cabryn Fritel (11) also scored in double figures for the Firebirds.
