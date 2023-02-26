Lady Huskies hang on to defeat Central with clutch free throws, Bronson threes
Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson (center) knows Saturday's win over Grand Forks Central wasn't the prettiest, but he'll take a 'W' in the results column no matter how it comes, as the Lady Huskies prepare for March Madness.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Eastern Dakota Conference girls basketball play-in game between Wahpeton and Grand Forks Central held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wahpeton High School.

No layups, no floaters, no jumpers, no threes — nada. The No. 6 seed Wahpeton Lady Huskies didn’t make a field goal in the final five minutes of Saturday’s Eastern Dakota Conference play-in game, as No. 11 Grand Forks Central trimmed an 18-point lead to five with 30 seconds left. The Huskies weathered the storm at the foul line, making 9-of-10 free throws to close out a 74-67 win on their home court.

“It was a win. The girls will give me crap about that because that’s what I always say,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We had a big lead and the team on the other side didn’t want to go home, just as we don’t want to. For Central, that’s what it’s supposed to be about, fighting until the end. For us, we talked about having to fight and hold them off if they come back. To be able to scrap out a win against a team we know isn’t going to quit, I think that’s good for us.”

Scout Woods (40) and Emma Bontjes (10) combined for over half of Wahpeton's total rebounds Saturday vs. the Lady Knights.
Abi Bronson didn't flinch when Wahpeton needed her shooting services in the second half. 
Claire Langenwalter (right) claps in the direction of Abi Bronson (32) after Bronson extends the Lady Huskies lead to 19 with a baseline three. 
McKena Koolmo slips past Lauren Reardon (13) in the lane.
Scout Woods (40) sends Emiley Gereau crashing to the floor. Woods made the basket and completed the three-point play at the foul line.
Amyah Max (3) and Leah DeVries trap Lauren Reardon to force a traveling violation. Wahpeton's pressure defense was great in the first half, holding Central to 25 points.


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 