Lady Huskies hang on to defeat Central with clutch free throws, Bronson threes

Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson (center) knows Saturday's win over Grand Forks Central wasn't the prettiest, but he'll take a 'W' in the results column no matter how it comes, as the Lady Huskies prepare for March Madness.
No layups, no floaters, no jumpers, no threes — nada. The No. 6 seed Wahpeton Lady Huskies didn’t make a field goal in the final five minutes of Saturday’s Eastern Dakota Conference play-in game, as No. 11 Grand Forks Central trimmed an 18-point lead to five with 30 seconds left. The Huskies weathered the storm at the foul line, making 9-of-10 free throws to close out a 74-67 win on their home court.
“It was a win. The girls will give me crap about that because that’s what I always say,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We had a big lead and the team on the other side didn’t want to go home, just as we don’t want to. For Central, that’s what it’s supposed to be about, fighting until the end. For us, we talked about having to fight and hold them off if they come back. To be able to scrap out a win against a team we know isn’t going to quit, I think that’s good for us.”
Scout Woods paced the Huskies with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, making all nine of her free throws. Emma Bontjes completed her second double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds, scoring seven of her points at the charity stripe as Wahpeton knocked down 24-of-32 freebies.
Lauren and Jacie Reardon combined for 40 points and 16 rebounds, with Lauren’s 31 points leading all scorers. Central made eight threes in the game, but each one felt like a back-breaker, keeping Huskies fans on the edge of their seats by staging multiple scoring runs.
Wahpeton, the worst three-point shooting team in the EDC, was 2-for-14 from beyond the arc. Both of those triples came on corner looks by Abi “Red Baron” Bronson. The senior’s second make gave Wahpeton its largest lead of the night at 61-42 with 9:13 remaining in the game.
“It felt really good,” Bronson said. “We run that play all the time, so we’re really good at kick-out shots. When we finally hit them, it’s perfect.”
The Wahpeton bench stormed out to celebrate after Bronson’s second swoosh prompted a timeout by the Lady Knights. It was an iconic moment for the senior in her final home game.
“I have all the confidence in the world for Abi to take that shot. You can see that she has the confidence, too, because she didn’t hesitate to take it,” Watson said. “After she made the first one, I knew it was coming around again. Before she even shot it I said, ‘Hey, knock down another one.’ For her to play her last game in this gym and hit two big shots like that — that’s what basketball’s about — it will be a memory that’s gonna last a long time for her. I hope we can use that down the stretch and put her in that same position again.”
McKena Koolmo closed with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The senior point guard was particularly potent in the first half, burrowing her way inside the restricted area for easy points and taking over play calling duties in the full-court press. Wahpeton built a 37-25 halftime lead, as Koolmo dug deep to play through some pain after knocking knees on a full-speed collision.
Woods was unstoppable in the early going, putting her shoulder down and knocking over any Knights who were afraid to establish position on her way to the basket. The sophomore star wasn’t completely pleased with the performance, but echoed her coach’s satisfaction with clinching a berth in the East Region Tournament.
“In the beginning we were doing really well playing together as a team. In the end we kind of fell apart a little bit, on both defense and offense, but we came out with it,” Woods said. “(Coach) wants us to work on our defense, especially, but a win is a win — that’s what he always says.”
Wahpeton (15-7) will travel to face No. 3 seed West Fargo (17-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Lady Huskies eliminated the Packers from state contention last season, handing the high seed a 77-69 loss at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.
The East Region Tournament features a double-elimination format.
Editor's Note:Abi Bronson's nickname, "Red Baron," was coined by Lady Huskies courtside announcer David Woods following Saturday's victory.
