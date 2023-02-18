Lady Huskies hold off Firebirds, 55-50

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies (13-6) overcame an eye-popping 36 turnovers to defeat the Devils Lake Firebirds (5-15) on Friday, Feb. 17, escaping the four-hour road trip with a 55-50 victory.
Scout Woods led all players with 23 points and 12 rebounds. McKena Koolmo also hit double figures for Wahpeton with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Devils Lake was led by 14 points from Tylie Brodina and 10 rebounds from Cabryn Fritel.
Wahpeton held off multiple scoring runs in the first half. Lataya Lunneborg passed out of a corner trap to Emma Bontjes for a perfectly-timed layup at the halftime horn, giving the Lady Huskies a 33-21 lead. Bontjes closed with eight points, eight rebounds and a game-high five steals.
Bontjes, Woods, Koolmo, Lunneborg and Amyah Max all recorded multiple steals in a game where the teams combined for 33 thefts. Lunneborg had a career night defensively with six blocked shots, anchoring Wahpeton in the low post.
Halle Miller provided seven points and six boards off the bench, Max scored four points and Abi Bronson added three.
The Lady Huskies once again dominated the free-throw category, shooting 18-of-27 from the line in comparison to a 5-of-12 mark by the Firebirds. Wahpeton shot 45% from the floor and held the home team to a 30% clip, while claiming a 39-26 advantage on the glass.
Both teams struggled from three-point distance, combining to shoot 4-of-31 from behind the three-point line.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.