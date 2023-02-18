Lady Huskies hold off Firebirds, 55-50
The Lady Huskies are figuring things out as a team, sitting one game out of the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Dakota Conference with two contests remaining against Fargo South and Grand Forks Red River.

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies (13-6) overcame an eye-popping 36 turnovers to defeat the Devils Lake Firebirds (5-15) on Friday, Feb. 17, escaping the four-hour road trip with a 55-50 victory.

Scout Woods led all players with 23 points and 12 rebounds. McKena Koolmo also hit double figures for Wahpeton with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Devils Lake was led by 14 points from Tylie Brodina and 10 rebounds from Cabryn Fritel.



