Lady Huskies impress at East/West Classic

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Huskies played very well at the East/West Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, after a lackluster performance on Friday in Valley City. The conditions were excellent and, overall, the scores were pretty good from the top players in Class “A.” Mandan’s Anna Huettl finished the two-day tournament with a 1-under par 143 to win by four shots.
Junior Halle Miller led us with a 170, finishing in 16th place. Miller played the two rounds without her driver and really did a nice job of managing the course and staying out of trouble. She needs to get the driver working and that will enable her to score better on the course.
Junior Olivia Hansen had her career-low round Monday with a 14-over par 86. Hansen hit some great approach shots and recorded two birdies Monday. Her putter was red hot and that helped her to shoot the low score. Tuesday, her putter cooled off a little but she still managed to par five holes in a row to help her score. Hansen finished in a tie for 28th.
Junior London Nordick really played well over both days in Jamestown, too, also finishing in a tie for 28th. She had a birdie and five pars on the back nine Tuesday and had scores of 45 and 40 for her round. She hits the ball well off the tee and just needs to dial in her approach shots. Nordick’s play, along with Hansen, really helped us to the good two day scores.
Scout Woods bounced back after a tough round on Friday and played solid bogey golf. Woods also left the driver in her bag and hit her hybrid or an iron off the tee and kept her ball in play. The Junior shot a 43 on the front nine Monday and another 43 on the back nine Tuesday. The scoring ability is there, she just needs to put it all together. Woods finished in a tie for 36th.
Sophomore Claire Langenwalter had a nice back nine Tuesday with a 43. Langenwalter has the ability and ball striking to shoot lower scores, and she will continue to work on her game. Langenwalter finished in 57th place.
Junior Ella Graves recorded three pars in a row Monday on holes 12, 13 and 14. She also had a nice birdie on hole No. 11 on Tuesday. Graves said she struggled with her approach game, but will work to correct those mistakes. She finished in 67th place.
JV GOLF: Gillian Hoeft won the Valley City junior varsity tournament at Bjornson Park Tuesday with a 44. This was Gillian’s second JV win of the season.