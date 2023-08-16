Lady Huskies impress at East/West Classic

London Nordick brings a powerful driver to the tee box. Her swing was on point over two days at the East/West Classic, leading to 40 on the back nine holes in Jamestown, N.D.

 Courtesy Lisa Graves

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Huskies played very well at the East/West Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, after a lackluster performance on Friday in Valley City. The conditions were excellent and, overall, the scores were pretty good from the top players in Class “A.” Mandan’s Anna Huettl finished the two-day tournament with a 1-under par 143 to win by four shots.

Junior Halle Miller led us with a 170, finishing in 16th place. Miller played the two rounds without her driver and really did a nice job of managing the course and staying out of trouble. She needs to get the driver working and that will enable her to score better on the course.

Ella Graves (left) and Claire Langenwalter (right) are having a good time to begin the 2023 high school golf season.


