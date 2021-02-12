Lady Huskies land third win

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies defeated Grand Forks Central 50-44 to get their third win of the season and earn the season sweep against the Knights Friday, Feb. 12.
"We moved the ball very well," Lady Huskies' Head Coach Brian Watson said. "There are times when we don't move the ball very well, it plays into the defense's hands. For the most part, we moved the ball very well."
McKena Koolmo led the Lady Huskies with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Scout Woods followed that up with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Lady Huskies had one of their best games on the defensive end, holding the Knights to just 44 points allowed, which is the least amount of points they've allowed this season. They even out rebounded the Knights 38-31.
The Lady Huskies had a 27-19 lead at halftime. The Knights stormed back in the second half and took the lead and forced Watson to make some changes on the defensive end.
"I was happy the way our man to man played. It allowed us to get some stops," Watson said after making adjustments between the zone and man defense in the second half.
The Lady Huskies even shot it well from the free throw line, making 13 of 19 attempts. Newcomer Amyah Max had her first game with the team after getting pulled up from the c-squad and junior varsity team. She played just four minutes and had two points on one shot attempt.
The Lady Huskies face Valley City at home Tuesday, Feb. 16, they'll look to get their second consecutive win.
