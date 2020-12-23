Lady Huskies outlasted in strong defensive performance

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Lady Huskies fell to Fargo North 52-47, putting them at 0-4 on the season.
Wahpeton had a 22-20 lead over Fargo North going into halftime. The Lady Huskies showed a strong defensive presence throughout the game as they totaled 16 steals. Most of the steals were toward the end of the game where they were full court pressing through the second half after falling behind and losing the lead.
“I was happy with the way we played in spurts,” Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We did not shoot the ball well at all, but I’m happy with the way we fought back.”
Watson talked about the team’s poor shot choice throughout the game. They shot four percent from three-point range. He also mentioned how if the team had made some of their free throws during the game that this is a different ball game. They shot 12-23 from the free throw line. They would be in a good position to win the game if they made 70-75 percent of their free throws.
This was the team’s first tight game of the season, so learning how to win and be in those situations takes more experience, especially for a younger team like this.
“I thought we handled it OK, we were just unable to execute on the offensive end,” Watson said.
Watson’s game plan was to pressure them upfront because of how they were outmatched in the post. McKena Koolmo totaled 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Aiyanna Allard had 11 points and Scout woods had 10 points.
“We just have to get everyone going on the same night,” Watson said.
If this happens, maybe the Lady Huskies can surprise some teams.
Watson emphasized having their players rest before their next game at home on Dec. 30 against Grand Forks Red River. He would like to see more efficiency out of his players and in the games going into the new year. Free throws, shooting and defense were some things that he mentioned that the team will focus on in the coming weeks.
