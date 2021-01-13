Lady Huskies overpowered by Shanley

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies fell to Shanley 70-36 Tuesday, Jan. 12, dropping their third straight game.
The Lady Huskies matched up well with Shanley at the start of the game. Once Shanley hit their stride, they went on a 12-0 run and challenged the Lady Huskies defensively.
"That's a good basketball team, I feel like out of all of the teams we've played in the E.D.C., the way they played tonight, they're the best team that we've played," Head Coach Brian Watson said.
The Huskies main focus throughout the game was to try and take away the post players. Shanley had 6'4" center Emily Sereja and 6'2" forward Moriku Hakim, who had 14 points and seven rebounds and is committed to UMary for basketball. Eighth grader Scout Woods had her hands full with Hakim all night and accomplished a lot offensively against her. Watson loved how Woods went after Hakim with no fear. Woods had 10 points and five rebounds and Watson executed the game plan in the second half by putting Woods in isolation in the second half.
Lidia Motl had a nice stretch at the end of the first half going on a 5-0 run by herself and totaling 11 points and five rebounds in the game. The Lady Huskies shot just 20 percent as a team, and that is due to having poor shot making decisions throughout the game and also partially due to Shanley having the length they needed to contest shots against a smaller Lady Huskies team.
Wahpeton goes on the road and plays at West Fargo at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. West Fargo is currently 5-2 on the season as this may be another tough matchup for the Lady Huskies.
